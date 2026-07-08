Kansas City neighbors pack meeting Tuesday night as Midtown Costco to become to business center

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Costco corporate leaders held a meeting at the Westport branch of the Kansas City Public Library to tell their customers of their plans to convert the midtown Kansas City Costco into a business center location.

The library's community room filled twice so people could hear the message from the company and then a second set customers could share their feelings about the change.

Midtown neighbors did not hold back as Costco representatives presented what will replace the current store.

"Be a part of the community," one community member shouted.

A Costco representative outlined what the business center will not carry.

"Departments that we will not have at this new location are TV's and electronics, apparel, alcohol, and then some of the ancillary departments like tire shop, food court, optical, hearing aid pharmacy and then bakery and deli," the representative said.

KSHB 41 Vice president of Costco business centers

Costco reps said they were not there to gather feedback, though some took notes. The meeting was intended to notify the neighborhood of what is to come. The information was something that shocked Gary Mosby, a local resident.

"It was crystal clear that what we had to say was not going to affect the decision," Mosby said.

KSHB 41 Gary Mosby

Mosby described the move as a betrayal of the store's customers

"Absolutely abandoning their customer base," Mosby said.

Another attendee at the meeting echoed that sentiment.

"I really just don't think the business center is for the people," Iyayi Ogbeven said.

KSHB 41 Iyayi Ogbeven

He said he's a supporter of Costco and he likes that they've stood for the people, but he's questioning his belief if they continue to pursue the business center.

Another community member called on Costco to remain connected to the neighborhood.

The Costco wholesale store representative said would be the case, it will just look different.

Liz Diebold said she was concerned employees who she said are being relocated.

KSHB 41 Liz Diebold

Diebold said the neighborhood is well-suited for workers when compared to more suburban locations.

"It is a neighborhood that does not require a personal vehicle," Diebold said. "All the time to get around. There's bus centers and there's, it's easily easy to walk around in," Diebold said.

Costco said about 90 of its roughly 250 employees will remain at the midtown location. Others will move, potentially to a new Costco under construction in Lee's Summit.

I got an update on the Lee's Summit location's timeline.

"They've made significant strides on the infrastructure front," Tracy Albers, Lee's Summit's Development Services Director, said.

KSHB 41 Tracy Albers

Albers said every time she drives past the new store there's more's been added. The quicker work pace means a more specific opening date.

The store could be ready on or around August 28th.

As for the midtown Costco's transition timeline, leaders said the location will close in fall 2026.

The neighborhood meeting was part of the community outreach process before plans go for approval.

The plans Costco submitted were for the business center to have an outdoor storage area for their delivery vans.

Costco can make modifications to its current facility as they see fit.

Plans for building and site modifications are scheduled to go before the city's planning commission on July 15 at 9 a.m.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.