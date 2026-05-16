KC remembers Erica Green 'Precious Doe' on 29th birthday; story resonates 25 years later

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

—

Erica Green was found dismembered in a wooded area across the street from Hibbs Park in Kansas City just days before her fourth birthday. Her story still resonates 25 years later.

On May 15, 2026, Erica Green would have turned 29 years old.

Green's murder was a story that captivated the attention of the nation.

After her body was found, and head two days later, investigators tried to piece together who this young girl in the woods was.

For four years, her true identity remained unknown — but Kansas City didn't allow her to be forgotten. She became "Precious Doe."

"We may not have known Erica, but that was our baby," Edith Duskin said.

Duskin was a member of the Precious Doe Committee, a group who searched for Green's killer and adopted the young girl.

KSHB 41 Edith Duskin and Calvin Neal

A tip to investigators, after a reward was offered, led police to Green's mother and stepfather.

Green's stepfather was convicted of first-degree murder, and her mother was convicted of second-degree murder.

A quarter of a century later standing tall at Hibbs Park is a memorial dedicated to children who died due to violence. Erica Green's name sits at the top.

"Unfortunate that a tragedy like this had to happen to bring so many of the community together," Calvin Neal said as a large group gathered to remember Green.

The event shows how Erica Green's story still holds an impact today as live flowers rested at the memorial.

"There are 150 other childrens' names on that pillar. Erica's name just so happens to sit on top of it," Vaughan Harrison, the event organizer, said.

KSHB 41 Vaughan Harrison

In the 25 years following Erica's murder, thousands of children still face violence.

The Child Protection Center is one organization working to address the violence.

"Those of us who do this every day see stories like this all the time," Lisa Mizell said.

Mizell, the president and CEO of the organization, said the deaths are often preventable.

KSHB 41 Child Protection Center

"Often times they're deaths that can be prevented. Whether it's safe sleep or fentanyl or death by suicide, and so often death by violence," Mizell said.

She said anyone can help by reporting what you know or suspect.

"Any person can pick up the phone and call the hotline and say, 'I think this child is being hurt,' and the Missouri Children's Division and law enforcement will be required to go out and make sure that child is safe," Mizell said.

The number for the Child Protection Center is 800-392-3738.

After Erica Green's murder, her impact wasn't siloed to Kansas City. In Oklahoma — her home state — there were changes on a state level.

"Erica's Rule" ensures children born while their mother is incarcerated have more oversight from DHS.

This new rule stemmed from a lawsuit filed against Oklahoma by Green's father.

The community said words that are remembered, shared and honored on what would have been Green's 29th birthday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—