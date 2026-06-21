KC transportation ran smoothly for Ecuador, Curacao match after rocky start

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Transportation to the Kansas City Stadium for the Ecuador vs. Curacao match was running smoothly, according to people waiting in fast moving lines at the Graceway park and ride.

Some fans arrived hours prior to the match's start time to ensure they'd make it on time.

This shift in transportation efficiency was something World Cup leaders worked on this week after challenges during the Argentina vs. Algeria match June 16.

On that day riders from Graceway's park and ride described a lack of buses with some opting to walk about three miles to the stadium.

Ecuador fan Adolfo Malla traveled to KC for the second match at Kansas City stadium. He arrived nearly four hours before the match, expecting a long wait for the shuttle service.

"I just get through like 10 minutes ago to the parking lot. I was easily conducted through the to the guys that were outside doing the traffic things, and then I was just over here in the line making it so fast and easy," Malla said.

KSHB 41 Adolfo Malla

He said he's used to waiting and being early to places.

"In my country, there is a lot of traffic around and there's not too many options [for] transportation," Malla said. "So, I got that culture, you know, that I need to be early [to] any event that I attended."

He said he's grateful for the speed of the lines in Kansas City and the transportation provided.

"It's really enjoyable and really you don't lose any time on traffic or you don't lose any time waiting for any service at all," Malla said.

Transportation to the stadium was a focus for the KC26 team and FIFA.

"We want to make sure that we're living up to our own standard, so we really spent the week, with our partners with FIFA, with the stadium, making sure we understand how to improve that ingress experience to make sure that it is the experience we want to deliver," KC26 CEO Pam Kramer said.

Kramer said they ensured the correct information was sent to fans, as well as staff.

They said improving communication with their staff was a priority, while also empowering them to fix problems on-the-go.

Another fan, Paul Carr, arrived early to show his support for his newly adopted team, Curacao.

Carr heard other fans talk about the ease of transportation, too.

"I've heard from people who are already in and they said it took five minutes this time instead of 45 minutes for the first game," Carr said. "So, it sounds like everyone's getting things smoothed out, but we'll see."

KSHB 41 Paul Carr

Kramer said KC2026 staff will continue to evaluate transportation, as the day of the week and time of day has a big impact.

Rush hour traffic was a factor in some of Tuesday's delays.