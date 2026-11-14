KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

—

Travelers at Kansas City International Airport faced delays, cancellations and uncertainty as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop.

Reaction to the ground stop was quick but leaving the airport wasn't. Those choosing to wait at the airport easily made it through security, waiting hopefully at their gate.

WATCH | KCI travelers left scrambling after FAA issued national ground stop

KCI travelers left scrambling after FAA issued national ground stop

Deborah Holmes learned about the ground stop from KSHB 41.

"I just learned it from your cameraman and so I'm like baffled," Holmes said.

KSHB 41 Deborah Holmes

For travelers like Holmes, the delays were worrying.

"The boat won't wait for us, so we might miss our cruise," Holmes said. "We're meeting our grandkids. So that's what's going to hurt the most if we miss it."

Her decisions came down to the wire, with a long drive as a possible option.

"I mean, it would be an overnight drive with a rental car," Holmes said.

However the decision to drive isn't something that was top of mind as she hoped the flights would go out.

National News FAA lifts hours-long ground stop that stemmed from communications problems Scripps News Group

Several travelers said nationwide outages are starting to feel normal but not comfortable.

"I was affected yesterday with my Outlook email at work and now the plane. So yeah, it's kind of scary," Holmes said.

RELATED | Microsoft apologizes for widespread outage, says services mostly restored

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there's no connection between to the two incidents when he started his remarks from the White House.

For another traveler, Sanayika Shields, the ground stop meant a long drive ahead.

"I am waiting for my dad to actually come pick me up so we can drive like 7.5 hours to Indy because that's where my flight was supposed to go to," Shields said.

KSHB 41 Sanayika Shields

She said it was important for her to get back. Shields was at her gate when the delays were first announced. She chose to get a refund over waiting.

"I'm in a hurry to get back, but I won't be flying back anytime soon," Shields said.

A retired air traffic control manager said the situation is rare.

"It is quite uncommon for this," Millard said. "It's like anything else. If a stoplight goes out at an intersection, it's going to take a while to get someone to get it fixed and they'll continue on."

He said air controllers have specific systems in place when something like this happens. A ground stop was most likely used for the wellbeing of those traveling.

"That's what it's about, keeping the flying public safe," Millard said.

Back at KCI, the mood remained the same.

"A little grumpy, a little upset, but still seems pretty good spirits," Shields said.

Most people were trying to figure out what was next for them. While the FAA lifted the ground stop airlines said the impact will continue throughout the weekend as they get back on schedule.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.