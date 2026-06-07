KU baseball fans brave rain for historic first NCAA Super Regional in Lawrence

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Heavy rain soaked Lawrence ahead of Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regional, but it did little to keep fans away from what many are calling a historic moment for KU baseball.

Hayden Gunter and his family were among the first in line at the Hoglund Ballpark gate.

"I mean my grandma's been buying season tickets for like longer than I've been alive," Gunter said.

KSHB 41 Hayden Gunter

Gunter said the fans who showed up through the rain proved their loyalty.

"The people that stayed out there, you know, they're clearly not fair weather fans," Gunter said.

Bill French drove several hours from Tulsa to watch the Jayhawks take on the Sooners. Despite living in Oklahoma, he and his son are KU fans.

"I'm a Jayhawk true and true. I've lived in Oklahoma since 1977. When you're in Oklahoma, you can't help but be, uh, influenced and follow OU, but I'm for KU all the way," French said.

French said the program's recent momentum has elevated the atmosphere around the team.

"This new coach that has come in has turned things around, and it's excitement, almost like a football game day or a basketball game day," French said.

KSHB 41 Bill French

Gunter, who also attends KU football and basketball games, said hosting a Super Regional signals something bigger for the program.

"I go to all the football and basketball games, and I think it's great that like, the team that I like watching gets to like host something for the first time and like show like that. We can be good in all sports," Gunter said.

Both fans said the moment was worth braving the elements.

"I think it's definitely worth it," Gunter said.

"I think it's just outstanding enthusiasm for KU and KU baseball," French said.

KU fell to OU in Game 1, 8 to 1.

Game 2 will be played in Lawrence June 7, with KU facing elimination.

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