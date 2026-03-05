Lee's Summit City Council approved money to pay for 'Fútball Fridays' World Cup events

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Lee's Summit is positioning itself as a family-friendly hub for FIFA World Cup 26 as the city council unanimously approved $50,000 to fund five "Fútball Friday" events at the Green Street Market.

The events are being organized by Lee's Summit Goal 2026, a volunteer group focused on the World Cup.

Laura Maxwell, one of the chairs for LS Goal 26, said the group is now less than 100 days out from the start of the World Cup.

"It's definitely becoming real," Maxwell said.

KSHB 41 Laura Maxwell

The organization has a few sponsors, but needed money from the city to supplement the rest of the event costs.

The team originally presented its proposal in January and asked for $100,000. That proposal was a rough estimate based on projections.

"We had been expecting that viewing licenses would run us 10 to $12,000 per event," Maxwell said.

Those licenses are required by FIFA for commercial entities to stream games. Maxwell said the actual cost turned out to be far less.

"It was actually going to be a thousand dollars for the entirety of the time we're hosting things here in Lee's Summit," Maxwell said.

Each of the five "Futball Friday" events have themes.

Here's a look at the themes:

LSGoal 26 Presentation

Maxwell said the group's Draw Day event in December served as an early test of the "Futball Fridays."

"Draw Day was kind of our litmus test," Maxwell said.

She said the group passed that test.

The team expected anywhere from 50 to 500 people to show up during Draw Day.

"We ended up with over 800 folks and the average length of stay while they were here was over an hour," Maxwell said.

Jennie Parks, who owns Simply Treads Boutique less than a block from Green Street, said she is eager for the activity the events will bring.

"Oh my gosh! It's awesome. It's awesome." Parks said. "We can not wait to see how many people come down here."

KSHB 41 Jennie Parks

When I told Parks about the five planned Futball Friday events, she said she's looking forward the business it could bring.

"It's crazy," she said. "Like I've never experienced something like that so I am so thrilled to be a part of it.

Parks said she hopes visitors will take time to explore the variety of local businesses in downtown Lee's Summit.

"You can literally spend a day here. It's not like three stores and you're out. It is literally a whole day," Parks said.

The events will be open to the public and welcomes Lee's Summit residents and those visiting from around the globe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.