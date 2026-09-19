LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

—

A new Costco in Lee's Summit is set to open Oct. 2, one day after the Midtown Kansas City location will close to transition to a business center.

Lee's Summit Costco to open Oct 2; neighbors expect an increase in traffic

The opening marks the completion of the first phase in a multi-million dollar development project near U.S. Route 50 and Missouri Route 291, but some nearby residents say traffic concerns remain.

The 77-acre development includes the Costco, hundreds of housing units, restaurants and over 3,000 parking spots in Phase 1.

Lee's Summit Planning Commission Preliminary Plan with Phase 1 and 2.

The Lee's Summit Planning Commission approved the project's Phase 1 preliminary proposal on Nov. 14, 2025.

Residents in the neighborhood just south of the development have shared mixed reactions since plans were first announced.

Mellisa Spencer, who lives in the neighborhood just south of the Costco, shares that optimism.

"I like Costco coming in," Spencer said. We're excited about Costco."

KSHB 41 Mellisa Spencer

Spencer said she's happy with the location of it as she'll now be able to eat, get gas and grocery shop near her home.

"I don't like to commute at all," Spencer said.

Not all neighbors share that excitement.

Norma Hackney, who has lived in Lee's Summit for over 30 years, has raised concerns about the development's impact on her community since plans were first announced.

"There's a lot of concerns for us," Hackney said in November.

KSHB 41 Norma Hackney

Hackney cited increased traffic, safety issues and flooding — problems her neighborhood already faces. She has also raised questions about whether local schools can manage a large influx of new families.

"There's one way out [of the neighborhood]. So if anything should happen, we can't get out, especially around traffic time," Hackney said when KSHB 41 News reconnected with her 10 months after our first conversation.

As construction continued, she said traffic only got worse.

"It's gonna be bad here," Hackney said.

The concerns have even led Hackney to consider leaving the community she has called home for decades.

"I'm ready to move; so if the city wants to buy my place.," Hackney said.

It is a decision she didn't originally want to make.

"I lost my husband in the house and we've had great memories here," Hackney said. "I love Lee's Summit. It's been my home, but just can't see, you know, seeing all these buildings everywhere when there used to be life."

Lee's Summit Public Works Director Michael Park, acknowledged that traffic will require an adjustment period after the store opens.

"It's going to be a period of weeks where it's not normalized. Where the traffic is higher than it would normally be," Park said.

KSHB 41 Lee's Summit Public Works Director Michael Park

An updated traffic impact study is planned after the store opens to determine whether additional improvements are needed.

"After Costco opens, there will be an update to the traffic impact study to see if those planned improvements that are conditioned on the rest of the Drake development to occur, are sufficient, or do they need to put in more improvements, and all of those public improvements are done by the developer," Park said.

He said if concerns arise after the store opens he suggested residents reach out the Public Works Department. However, he's asking residents to give it a little time to settle before they make the call.

"I appreciate the public’s patience through this, not only the detours they're having with active construction, but with the opening of a Costco," said Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—