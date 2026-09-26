LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Lee's Summit's Oktoberfest is moving forward this weekend with new safety measures in place including a fully fenced perimeter and ticketed entry, months after another festival ended in chaos.

On June 6, 2026, Downtown Days in Lee's Summit drew a large crowd before the event quickly turned chaotic, according to those who attended. Police responded to several incidents, including fights, assaults, and property damage.

Jackson County Lee’s Summit discontinuing Downtown Days after 2026 due to safety issues Addi Weakley

Downtown business owner Aristo Camburako said the day left a mark.

"Yeah it was disheartening for sure," Camburako said.

Organizers say steps were taken to prevent a repeat at Oktoberfest. The event is no longer free, is enclosed rather than taking up parts of the street, and has additional security on site.

KSHB 41 Matt Baird

"I think we found a happy medium for everybody to enjoy what we've put together," said Matt Baird, the president of the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce, the group that hosts the event.

Mandy Russell is a first-time participating vendor but no stranger to the event. She supports the changes.

"I'm really happy that the city has taken the precautions this year, put some other things in place to hopefully prevent it for this event," Russell said.

KSHB 41 Mandy Russell

Russell added that she hopes people show up.

"I'm worried it's going to hinder people from coming that maybe normally would have. So, I don't know what it's gonna do to the attendance level, but I think as far as safety it's worth it," Russell said.

WATCH | Lee's Summit Oktoberfest fenced in, ticketed entry after Downtown Day 'chaos'

Lee's Summit Oktoberfest fenced in, ticketed entry after Downtown Day 'chaos'

Baird said he's also expecting less attendance due to the change.

Camburako who cooks the German style food at the event said he remains hopeful.

"Every small town has growing pains, of course and I think that we're feeling it here pretty much the last couple of years. So, I hope and pray that everything gets back to normal," Camburako said.

KSHB 41 Aristo Camburako

Oktoberfest continues with family-friendly days Saturday and, for the first time, on Sunday as well.

They have food, music and local vendors selling a large variety of things. The festival is also a tribute to the German tradition, with dances representing dutch culture.

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