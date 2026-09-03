Lee's Summit parents, teachers, taxpayers react to school district budget shortfall

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Lee's Summit School District is projecting a $7 to $10 million loss this school year, and that means the school board must decide whether to raise property taxes or cut up to 200 jobs.

The school board will decide on Sept. 29 whether to keep, eliminate or partially eliminate a voluntary rollback currently in place.

Eliminating or partially eliminating the rollback would raise property taxes. If the board keeps the rollback, the district could lose 175 to 200 staff members.

The district says Jackson County tax credits, along with declines in state and federal funding, led to the shortfall.

IN-DEPTH: Lee's Summit School District projects $7 to $10 million budget deficit this school year

Bess Hayles is a Lee's Summit teacher, parent and taxpayer, meaning she will be affected no matter what decision the board makes.

“My first thought is, ‘Where are we going to find the money?’” Hayles said.

KSHB 41 Bess Hayles

Hayles said she understands the weight of a potential tax increase on residents, but believes the stakes are too high to cut school district resources.

"We're asking our schools to do more and more for our students," Hayles said. "And yet we're giving them less and less resources to do that."

She told KSHB 41 News Lee's Summit reporter Braden Bates she would support a tax increase to protect school funding.

"In order to ensure the quality education that my students are getting, that my children are getting, I would be willing, I would be willing to do that." Hayles said.

She expressed concern about the possibility of cutting staff.

“Now boom, we're talking about losing teachers again, which is terrible,” Hayles said.

She compared this year to the 2007-08 school year where many jobs were on the line and cuts came.

Sarah Laub attended the first of two town halls the district is hosting. The next town hall is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Laub said she places blame on state and county leadership for the situation the district now faces.

"A lot of frustration from parents of feeling like we have to constantly fight to have our schools funded," Laub said.

KSHB 41 Sarah Laub

Laub said she sympathizes with the board and believes the damage has already been done at higher levels of government.

"I do not envy their decision," Laub said. "They're going to make the very best decision they can out of the options they have, but that the fire's already lit," Laub said.

The school district said in 2023 they implemented a voluntary rollback on the district's tax levy as Jackson County property tax assessments increased significantly.

This rollback has remained in place, according to the district, which means the school district hasn't collected the full amount it can.

The district could collect up to $20 million if they eliminate the full rollback.

They have the option to do a partial rollback where they would find the amount that would manage the losses of funds.

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