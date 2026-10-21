Lee's Summit receives application for new 315,000-square-foot USCIS National Records Center

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The City of Lee's Summit said it received a preliminary development plan application for a proposed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services National Records Center.

According to the project summary on the application, the facility would replace the current underground records campus in Lee's Summit.

The new facility would be over 315,000 square feet and would be a secure records management campus for the U.S. General Services Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The building would process, store and manage more than $26 million in immigration files.

The application says, "The facility will serve as the agency's primary national repository for immigration records while supporting 24/7 mission-critical operations."

The City of Lee's Summit said it received the application on Oct. 9 and that it will need to go through several planning, review and public-hearing processes before an approval vote.

In a statement, the city clarified this is not a detention center, saying, "It’s important to clarify that USCIS provides services related to lawful immigration to the United States, and it is not an enforcement agency. The proposal does not include detainee housing or enforcement operations and is not associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or U.S. Customs and Border Protection."

KSHB 41 will follow the review process.

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