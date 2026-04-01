Lee's Summit residents to vote on property tax increase to pay for raises for school district employees

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Braden got this story after being in the community. He heard from both the district and a resident who shared varying views on an upcoming election item. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Voters in Lee’s Summit will decide on April 7 whether to approve a full Proposition C waiver that would increase property taxes to fund staff salary raises at the Lee's Summit R-7 School District.

Lee's Summit voters to decide on property tax increase for school staff raises

If approved, there will be an increase in property tax of $24 per $100,000 of home market value.

Lee's Summit R-7 School District

Proposition C is not new.

It was approved by Missouri voters in 1982. It is a one-cent sales tax that is distributed to schools statewide based on student enrollment.

It would give the districts funds from these taxes. In return of the full amount, the districts would lower their levy rate, which lowers property taxes.

In 2008, voters in Lee's Summit approved a partial waiver of Proposition C, which gave the district the full funding while partially increasing the levy rate for taxpayers.

Voters are being asked for a full waiver of Prop C, which gives the district the full funding, without lowering its levy rates for taxpayers.

While both the district and taxpayers agree on the need to pay staff, the debate centers on where the money should come from.

Superintendent David Buck said 91% of Missouri districts get the full waiver, but Lee's Summit is not one of them.

"This is money our neighboring districts all receive," Buck said. "It’s like we’re starting a 100-yard dash, yet we’re 5 to 10 yards back from the starting line."

KSHB 41 Superintendent David Buck

Buck said the current budget would not give staff as much of a raise.

"Well without this, their raises will be below inflation at 2.3% per average," Buck said. "Whereas, if this passes it will be 4.1%. The number one priority is, 'Hey, we need to invest in our staff salary and benefits.'"

Kristin Grubbs, a LSR-7 graduate, had kids who went to schools in the district. She wants the school system to factor the raises into its existing budget.

"I just do not like that the salary increases are dangled out like a carrot, like, come on, give us more tax money," Grubbs said. "Because it should already be built in."

KSHB 41 Kristin Grubbs

Grubbs noted taxpayers are already dealing with Jackson County tax issues.

"Some of us taxpayers are run dry," she said. "We're still dealing with the property tax issue over the last several years. If the voters choose for this to pass, then it is essentially a permanent tax increase."

Grubbs is also concerned a levy rate increase could come later.

"They very well could increase the levy rate," Grubbs said. "So that leaves us with two tax increases in one year."

During the conversation with Dr. Buck, he said other districts used their levy.

"We also know that some of our neighboring districts have done levy increases in recent years and have really increased their salaries," Superintendent Buck said.

The full Proposition C waiver would give the district about $4 million, which is a said to be going to staff salary and benefit increases.

This comes as the district is facing a possible $6.5 million deficit. The district said state and county tax credits and other funding losses are contributing to the possible deficit.

LSR-7 district may see $6.5M budget deficit due to state, county decisions

Whether voters approve or deny Proposition C, Dr. Buck said it will not have an affect on the deficit because that funding will already be allocated to salaries.