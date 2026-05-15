Lee's Summit sixth grader going to Scripps National Spelling Bee for second time

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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A sixth grader from Lee's Summit is heading back to Washington, D.C., after spelling her way past 38 competitors to earn a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This is the second year in a row that Beckett Griffin won the Mid-Continent Public Library Regional Finals Spelling Bee, the prerequisite to the national competition.

She clinched her spot with the word that put her over the top: Bungalow.

"I loved it last year, and I'm just really elated to go back this year," Griffin said.

KSHB 41 Beckett Griffin

Griffin said what draws her to spelling is the mystery of hidden letters and the puzzle of words.

Her favorite word reflects that passion the woes of words.

"It's B E W U S S T S E I N S L A G E — bewusstseinslage,"Griffin spelled.

A quick search shows the word is of German origins and means "a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components," according to Merriam-Webster.

Teacher Susanne Mitko said she is eager to see what Griffin does on the national stage.

"I will be cheering for her. I cannot wait to hear what happens, but I know she'll make us proud," Mitko said.

KSHB 41 Susanne Mitko

Mitko said Griffin's skill goes far beyond memorization.

"For her, her ability with words, that has to come from roots, that has to come from language. It has to come from knowledge. So, it's not just knowing the letters and the order they come in. It is so much beyond that," Mitko said.

She highly praised her student who is not only a natural born academic, but also a go-getter outside of the classroom.

"What I love about Beckett is that she is so exceptional in so many areas. She is well rounded," Mitko said.

Outside of spelling, Griffin stays busy with theater and volleyball. She credits her support system for helping her balance it all.

"They've been a huge help," Griffin said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will air two specials on May 27 and 28 on ION.

See the TV schedule here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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