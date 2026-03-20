'Let’s go fly': Jackson County RC Sports Flyers Club continues to connect hobbyists over 50 years later

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. While driving in Lee's Summit, Braden saw a sign that led him to one of the Jackson County RC flying fields. That's where he learned about the decades-old club. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Jackson County RC Sports Flyers Club is taking off at an FAA-approved sports flying field, where members have passed down a love of flight for over five decades.

Jackson County RC Sports Flyers Club continues to connect hobbyists over 50 years later

The field is located off SW Sampson Road between SW Scherer Road and E 139th Street in Lee's Summit.

"Somebody helps you, you help somebody else. It’s just a hobby that’s kind of a pass down," said Brian Mitchell, the club's president.

KSHB 41 Brian Mitchell

The club is made up of about 30 people. Paul Tormanen is a competitor who is currently ranked fourth in the world for RC flying.

"I’ve been involved with this club since 1982," Tormanen said.

KSHB 41 Paul Tormanen

The club has seen many faces throughout the years, from novices to experienced pilots. Everyone has their own story as to why they wanted to start flying.

"We do the best we can to provide for the future. For the youngsters who want to fly," Tormanen said.

His sky-high skills inspire the next generation, including 13-year-old Corbin Turner, the club's youngest member.

"All these people here have real knowledge that has transferred down to me," Turner said.

He said people were quick to help after he took an interest in the hobby.

"Just decided to come out here one day. There were a few people out here. They showed me how to fly some, and we’ve come ever since," said Turner.

KSHB 41 Corbin Turner

The teen encourages other people his age to try out this controller.

"It would be so much fun to have other 13-year-olds out here," Turner said.

He said it's led him to think about his future.

"I would love to be a pilot, an airline pilot. Maybe go into the Air Force," Turner said.

Tormanen praised the club's leadership.

"Our club president, I think, is sensational," Tormanen said.

Brian Mitchell started flying in 2018 and found a passion for the air. Mitchell is paralyzed, and shortly after he started in the club, other members helped get a paved path at the field. Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department paid for the addition, which serves more than Mitchell.

Mitchell enjoys the turbulence-free days at the field when all the conditions align.

"It’s so nice to be able to get together on a beautiful day. Share time and just kick back and relax and have fun doing a hobby that you like," Mitchell said.

However, Mitchell said the passion sometimes comes with some heartbreak.

"Every plane you see out here has an expiration date on it. It will eventually crash," Mitchell said.

But the love of the game makes moments like a successful flight worth it.

"Let’s go fly," Michael Sutherlin said.

KSHB 41 Michael Sutherlin

You do not have to be experienced to get the controller. The club allows new members to train for free.

"If you want to learn how to fly and don’t want to spend all that money right away, we do discovery flights," said Sean Catlin, the head instructor. He teaches for free and is willing to help out anyone who wants to try.

He said people who are interested can go to the RC Sportsflyer Club Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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