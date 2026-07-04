'Like doing a tour without leaving Kansas City': Local DJ talks about his FIFA Fan Fest performances

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A Kansas City DJ turned FIFA World Cup 26 into a career-defining moment, with performances at FIFA Fan Fest events and other World Cup gatherings across the city.

Joseph Straws, also known as DJ Joe, became one of the standout local artists during the World Cup. He landed gigs that have kept him busy since the first job offer.

"First phone call was, 'Hey, we wanna do a silent disco at Fanfest,'" DJ Joe said.

KSHB 41 DJ Joe

From there, the opportunities kept coming, including a request from England's national soccer team.

"I got the call to say, 'Hey, England's gonna be housed in one of our buildings," he said. "Can you come build out their media room. So every press conference I'm in the room with all the England players, the teams and their media."

DJ Joe said the whirlwind of performances felt like something bigger than a single event.

"It's almost like doing a tour without leaving Kansas City," he said.

Through it all, he's stayed grounded in where he comes from.

"Just proud to say I'm from Kansas City," DJ Joe said, humbled by his experiences.

DJ Joe said he spent years building his business. He used memories of his earliest days in music.

"I remember, you're like bucket drumming on the streets, and playing drums," DJ Joe said.

His 16-year-old son, Emmanwl Straw, who goes by DJ EJ, watched his father's journey from the beginning and is now carving out his own path.

"It's just motivation, because honestly, he's been doing this since I was a baby and seeing what the company has grown to it's just a blessing," Emmanwl said.

KSHB 41 Emmanwl Straw

DJ Joe said he welcomes his son finding his own identity in the industry.

"He's not gonna be DJ Joe because I'm crazy, right? But they're gonna be themselves and I love, I love the way they're navigating it," DJ Joe said.

His wife, other son, and daughters also are involved in the family business.

For anyone looking to follow a similar path, DJ Joe kept his advice simple.

"Invest in yourself," DJ Joe said.

DJ Joe said the FIFA World Cup 26 experience is a dream come true. He noted that music and dance are universal languages, and that meeting visitors from around the world has been an honor.

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