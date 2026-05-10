Made Mobb, EPICC Recovery create apparel for Mental Health Awareness Month

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A popular streetwear brand is using fashion to fight the mental health crisis. Made Mobb partnered with EPICC Recovery to create an apparel line that puts the organization's phone number directly in the hands of thousands of people.

The goal was to make walking billboards with the wearers getting the number more exposure as they do their everyday tasks.

The collaboration was designed to connect the community to substance use disorder resources during Mental Health Awareness Month and after.

Ashley Stanley, a peer recovery coach with EPICC Recovery, knows firsthand what it means to need that lifeline.

"I literally turned my, my pain into purpose," Stanley said.

KSHB 41 Ashley Stanley

Stanley has lived through some of her darkest moments and now uses that experience to help others.

"I've been there. I've been homeless, I've been to jail. I've had my, I've had my children taken," Stanley said.

She said that journey brought her to where she is now, showing others there is a path forward.

"Now I get to stand here and be able to show people that there is a way of life that is way worth living," Stanley said.

Stanley is one of several peer recovery coaches at EPICC Recovery working with people through substance use disorder.

"I will do anything and everything to make sure I take care of you and I love you, until you can love yourself," Stanley said.

Amanda Nielson, who also works with EPICC Recovery, shared a similar story.

"For me personally, I was suffering alone, suffering in silence, and until I was able to reach out to somebody and get that help to kind of navigate those first steps was everything to me," Nielson said.

KSHB 41 Amanda Nielson

Nielson said EPICC Recovery's approach sets it apart from more rigid treatment models.

"One thing I love about EPICC is we don't force anybody to do a set treatment plan, we just help guide them, you know, and just be a support along with them," Nielson said.

The organization said the partnership with Made Mobb helped spread that message further than traditional outreach.

Jesse Phouangphut the co-owner of Made Mobb reflected on the impact of seeing the community respond to the collaboration.

"There was a lot of people that didn't know and they know somebody that needs it. I think that was powerful to see," Phouangphut said.

The apparel was given away for free at the First Friday on May 1. Whatever was left over was went to the organization.

Stanley said the apparel and the phone number printed on it carries a message she wants everyone to hear.

"Just know that somebody is proud of you. And that there is always somebody that has either been there. I like to tell my clients like I've been in your shoes, you know, I may have not walked the same walk, but I have definitely wore the shoes,"Stanley said.

Seven numbers and an area code, coaches said, can be the first step in a recovery that could save a life.

If you need substance use disorder services and want to speak with someone who can help, call (816) 412-9417 or contact EPICC.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.