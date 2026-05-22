'May Contain May Life' docudrama premieres as Missouri allergy training bill moves to Governor's desk

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A Missouri bill that includes Elijah's Law recently passed through the state legislature and is heading to the Governor's desk.

At the premiere of the docudrama May Contain My Life, families and filmmakers gathered to share stories about food allergies and the life-threatening consequences that can follow when life-saving medications are not close enough.

Mandi Kearns is the executive producer of the film. She also has two children who live with life-threatening food allergies and carry epinephrine everywhere they go.

KSHB 41 Mandi Kearns

She described the moment that inspired the film when her then 9-year-old son jabbed himself with EpiPen during an allergic reaction.

"My voice screaming through the receiver, give him his medicine and him pulling out his own life saving medicine at 9-years-old and giving it to himself," Kearns said. "It was probably the most terrifying day of my life."

Kearns said she realized her experience was not unique, as millions of children suffer allergic reactions each year.

Among them is 12-year-old Hannah Brown, who has allergies and knows firsthand the importance of carrying an EpiPen.

"I was born with food allergies, peanuts and tree nuts," Brown said. "I have had to use it, but never in public."

KSHB 41 Hannah Brown

Allergic reactions vary in severity. The majority are minor, while others can be deadly.

A piece of legislation that's helped several states increase awareness and training for allergic reactions for children was Elijah's Law.

It was named after Elijah Silvera, a 3-year-old who died after suffering an allergic reaction at his child care center. According to the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, the nonprofit behind Elijah's Law, his death was believed to be preventable.

Since his death, several states have adopted legislation increasing training and getting EpiPens into the hands of early child care centers. Missouri aims to be the next.

"I love the fact that we're able to advocate for Elijah's Law to protect younger kids who can't take care of themselves," Kearns said.

The bill recently passed through the Missouri Legislature and is now heading to Governor Kehoe's desk.

If signed, every early child care provider would be required to create an allergy protection and response plan, something filmmakers say could save countless lives.

"I just think it's a testament to the power of storytelling and how it can bring people together to solve a hard problem and, and make real change, real impact," Just Like You Films President Jen Greenstreet said.

KSHB 41 Jen Greenstreet

In 2023, KCMO passed an ordinance related to Elijah's Law, but the city said it paused enforcement until state action was taken.

Representative Tara Peters included the Elijah's Law inside a larger health bill she drafted.

Rep. Peters said:

When we were given the opportunity to help broaden healthcare accessibility and strengthen outcomes for all Missourians, we knew we needed to also protect some of Missouri's most vulnerable: our children. With the passage of HB2372, amongst a myriad of other great changes, Missouri has made measurable impacts in protecting our youth. Thanks to Rep. Terri Violet and Rep. Jim Schulte, we were able to include Elijah's Law and the expansion of epinephrine delivery systems to ensure the health of Missouri's children is forefront. We have heard too many stories of children who have been harmed due to faults in knowledge of allergy prevention, and with these changes, we hope to make that a thing of the past. I am honored to have sponsored this critical piece of legislation that will benefit the health of all our children in the great state of Missouri.

The film May Contain My Life premiered on May 21, before it heads to an AMC run throughout May.

Prime and Apple have agreed to stream the film after it leaves theaters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.