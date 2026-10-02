Missouri Board of Education requests budget $270 million less than funding formula requires

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Missouri Board of Education approved and submitted an education budget request that falls $270 million short of what's required to fully fund school districts across the state.

Schools are funded based on a formula. The state calculates how much it costs per public school child.

For fiscal year 2028, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education calculated the cost to the state to be $7,145 per child.

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While DESE recommended the board fully fund the formula, the Missouri Board of Education voted to hold the funding formula flat. That freezes funding at fiscal year 2026 and 2027 levels — approximately $6,750 or $6,790.

"We rank 48th or 49th in the nation in state funds per kid," Lee's Summit R-7 School District Superintendent David Buck said.

KSHB 41 Dr. David Buck

The number the state estimates is what school districts use to plan their budgets.

"So the last two years it has not been fully funded by the state legislature," Buck said.

This has caused some shortfalls, with state, local and federal funding falling short of what school districts need.

"Currently, we're being paid about $395 less per kid for our district, so it'll be even lower next year, if this is what the state legislature does," Buck said.

The Lee's Summit R-7 School Board recently voted to address the lost revenue. The district projections had them at a loss of $7 million to $10 million for this school year. The board voted to partially eliminate the voluntary property tax rollback that was in place. That means property taxes will up.

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Buck says it appears the state is passing on the costs.

"It's relying on local funds to pay for educating kids," Buck said.

This puts the burden of the cost on the taxpayer instead of getting it from state funds, Buck said.

Bess Hayles is a Lee's Summit parent, teacher and taxpayer. She criticizes the state board's plan to not fully fund the formula for another year.

"Every district in our state is suffering, and every district in our state is facing these budget shortfalls," Hayles said.

KSHB 41 Bess Hayles

"It just really scares me as a a citizen of the world that we are cutting from education when it is so vitally important, not just for my students and for my classroom, but for the society as a whole," Hayles said.

When the state board chose not to fully fund the formula for districts, some members said there were other items, like transportation, needing to take priority.

On Thursday, the state board submitted their request to the Missouri Legislature. The request will then be discussed and voted on in the spring.

DESE released this statement after the vote:

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recently presented the State Board of Education with proposed budget requests for FY 2028 (the 2027-2028 school year). The department recommended full funding for the foundation formula. The State Board of Education voted instead to request the same amount of formula funding that was appropriated in FY2026 and FY2027. At this level, the formula would be under-funded by approximately $270 million for FY2028. At present, the calculated State Adequacy Target is $7,145. Should the formula be under-funded by $270 million, early projections indicate a paid SAT of approximately $6,750-$6,790. The effect of a lower SAT will be different for each school district based on local effort calculations and hold harmless status.



It should be noted that the Missouri Legislature has not acted on the FY2028 budget request. The request will be considered during the Spring 2027 legislative session.

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