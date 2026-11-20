INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Mother's Refuge, an organization in Jackson County, built 12 transitional housing units for the mothers it serves, giving them a place to call home.

WATCH | Mother's Refuge expands housing opportunities for moms, kids needing safe homes

Mother's Refuge expands housing opportunities for moms, kids needing safe homes

The organization now has a total of 24 units across it maternity and transitional living housing.

Lindsay Davis is the first to live in one of the 12 new units.

KSHB 41 Lindsay Davis

The organization said they receive about 1,000 calls a year asking for help. Out of those about 700 qualify for the housing they offer.

Lindsay was lucky enough to be one of those placed in housing.

While in her new apartment her fridge was not only full with food, it featured her greatest love.

"For me, I feel like as a mom I'm doing a great job for her now," Davis said.

KSHB 41

Pictures on the outside proudly displayed her daughter, nicknamed L.J.

"She is awesome. She has personality and she's independent as all get out," Davis said.

On the other side of the apartment we more pictures.

Davis said she keeps the mementos on her door as a reminder of who she used to be.

"This is some of my life and who I was before a mom that I like to bring with me. It's kind of a reminder of when I look back who I was compared to who I am now," Davis said.

Davis came to the organization after facing uncertainty.

"I was living on a single person income and knowing that I had a child to feed in the future," Davis said.

She was pregnant when she was first taken in by the nonprofit. Two months later, she welcomed L.J.

The expansion of Mother's Refuge is building a new future for Kansas City metro moms, and at the end of the day, it's giving them the opportunity they want.

KSHB 41 Kelsi Green

"Every mom that we serve really wants a chance to be a good mom, and this program really gives them that chance," Kelsi Green said.

She's the nonprofits executive director. She said the new building happened as a result of community support and a capital campaign.

The building was a former hotel and provided the organization with 22,000 square-feet to work with. This built the homes for more mothers.

KSHB 41 Mother's Refuge

The maternity center is offered for mothers 18 to 22. The transitional living is for mothers 18 and up. It also allows for multiple children to live in the home up to 12 years old.

The organization said it serves a group not often thought about.

"We say are the hidden homeless in our community. So a lot of them can get by couch hopping for a while and moving friend to friend," Green said.

Now, with 24 units across its maternity and transitional living center, drawing new beginnings for these mothers doesn't feel so scary.

"I want to be able to feel like I have a forever home. And the fact that I'm able to say that and especially for having a young daughter, I'm super excited," Davis said.

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