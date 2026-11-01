Northland man transforms house into halloween experience for trick-or-treaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Think back to when you were a kid. What was your favorite house to visit while trick-or-treating? Was it the house that offered the full-size candy bars, or maybe the most decorated house on the block?

We found a KC homeowner that does both.

For Todd Sharbono, Halloween isn't just a holiday. It's a staple event at his house.

KSHB 41 Todd Sharbono

For the past 6 years, he's been building his collection alongside his trusted sidekick, Penelope, his English bulldog.

"So this was one of my first big purchases was the Skelly when they first came out," Sharbono said.

The two story tall skeleton towers over his front yard. That purchase was then followed by the large skeleton dog.

KSHB 41

As the display has grown, so has its reputation in the neighborhood. When the sun goes down, the decorations come to life for his Northland community.

"As it gets darker the whole side of the house, the trees, everything turned bright red," Sharbono said.

He's placed flood lights around his yard that provide a devilish glow.

Among the highlights are a graveyard and other elaborate features.

"Of course the radioactive babbling brook," Sharbono said. The toxic water is lit up by a black light and glows in the dark.

KSHB 41

"This is my new graveyard this year, I have bigger plans for next year," Sharbono said.

For Sharbono, the appeal is simple.

"I don't think you ever get the child out of you," Sharbono said.

He enjoys watching the reactions of the trick-or-treaters who stop by.

"I like to see the excitement on their face," Sharbono said.

For the kids on the block, this is the house to hit. The effort hasn't gone unnoticed by visitors.

"I think it's really cool. It's very like. It's very clear that the people that live here have went like above and beyond with their decorations," said Paige Spencer, a trick or treater.

KSHB 41 Paige Spencer

So what's next? Starting the day after Halloween, Sharbono begins the work of packing it all away and getting ready for the next season.

"It takes me about 2 or 3 trailer loads to get it all back into storage," Sharbono said. "Then the Christmas stuff will start coming out," Sharbono said.

This year his neighbors challenged him to go the extra mile. While he shared his top secret plans with KSHB 41, you'll have to wait and see what the Christmas display will look like.

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