'One Eye Open': Supernatural thriller opens in theaters with stacked Kansas, Missouri talent

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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A group of Kansans who made a supernatural thriller in their home state are celebrating as their film, "One Eye Open," as it reaches theaters nationwide.

The movie opened Friday at select AMC theaters, with additional showtimes in Lawrence at Liberty Hall. The film was shot in Lawrence and has already garnered awards and recognition at film festivals.

WATCH | Supernatural thriller opens in theaters with stacked Kansas, Missouri talent

'One Eye Open' a supernatural thriller opens in theaters with stacked Kansas, Missouri talent

The movie's creator and director lives in Lawrence and shot the film at a Lawrence mansion.

He said his love of the horror and thriller genres inspired the film.

"I've been working here for about eight years now," Mike Coffey said.

KSHB 41 Mike Coffey

The local talents behind the project describe a long road to the big screen and a sense of pride in seeing it pay off.

"It's good to see a film like this that was shot on a very small budget get a chance to be seen in the theater," Pratrick Rea, the editor and first assistant director said. "It has been a long journey for Mike to get this movie made and get up on the big screen," he said.

The film stars actors both in and outside of the KC area. One of the most notable was RJ Mitte, who was in the hit TV show "Breaking Bad." Mitte died earlier in the week. NBC News reported Mitte's cause of death as suicide, according to his representatives.

For the film, a theatrical release was a big accomplishment.

"The fact that it's in, you know, a nationwide chain is, you know, I'm kind of over the moon about that," said Nathan Towns, the films composer and audio engineer.

For some, the national release means more people they love can share in the experience.

"I have family down in Oklahoma that can see it, I have family here that can go see it," Addison Landes, one of the actors said.

KSHB 41 Addison Landes

The cast and crew describe the film in their own words.

"It's like Home Alone with ghost," Coffey said. They said it's a thriller and supernatural film that deals with ghosts.

Others reflected on how much they've grown through the experience.

"It's crazy. It's like weird to see how much I've changed, but it's fun," Hadley Norris said. She was one of the young actors who plays a ghost in the movie. She reflected on filming close to home.

"It's cool to see like all the fun stuff I've seen before in like the Kansas City area where I grew up, and then to see it on the big screen," Norris said.

The film's creators hope the release inspires more productions locally, saying the talent is already here.

"I think it's inspiring the other filmmakers to really keep. You know, reaching to get their films seen theatrically," Rea said.

They said they also want to inspire more films to come to the area.

"I think Kansas is a beautiful state, and I think there could be a lot more films made here if they get their tax incentives," Coffey said.

Patrick Rea said the tax credits are helpful as he's dealt with other states.

"This area has been growing with, with its film. The film world has really been growing around in Kansas City, especially now that we have tax credits in Missouri," said Rea.

But the actors said one of the reason's to choose the area is the people.

"There's just so much heart around here," Landes said.

This story mentions suicide, if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988.

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