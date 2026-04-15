Ottawa resident prepares for more severe weather after tree toppled onto her house in Monday night's storm

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Ottawa residents came together Tuesday, less than 24 hours after an EF2 tornado damaged their city, to clean up the damage from the storm. They also began preparing for more severe weather later this week.

Ottawa resident prepares for more severe weather after Monday's storm

Some homes and businesses in the city sustained significant damage, while others were spared severe damage.

KSHB 41

Experts say any damage needs to get immediate attention or their could be risk of additional damage.

Water damage from rain seeping into cracks, holes or other openings can cause more damage long after the storms have blown through.

One woman rode out the storm in her home.

"She and I are two old ladies aren’t we," Judy Brunner said Tuesday as she sat with her 18-year-old cat in her home.

Douglas County Ottawa neighbors rally to clear debris after EF2 tornado hits town Lily O'Shea Becker

Brunner knew storms were forecast Monday night, but didn't know the extent of the damage left by the storms until she woke up Tuesday to find a huge tree branch on her home.

"It was probably one of the worst I’ve ever been through," said Brunner. "That’s what you get for living in Kansas, I guess."

KSHB 41 Judy Brunner

KSHB 41 News Reporter Braden Bates, along with his photographer, Al Miller, were interviewing Brunner while roofers worked to temporarily patch and repair damages from the fallen tree.

In the area around Brunner's neighborhood, roofs were covered with tarps to prevent additional water damage.

Brian Goudreau and his son were sitting in lawn chairs as tree trimmers cleaned up areas around his home.

KSHB 41 Brian Goudreau

His home had minor damage from the trees in his yard.

Goudreau said it was important to quickly work on the trees before another storm hits.

"We don’t want to get some wind and cause some of the things that’s hanging to come loose and cause some damage to someone else’s house," said Goudreau.

He said the storm was eerie as it blew past his house.

"It was really quiet, and then all of the sudden, you could feel the ears popping and pressure change, and then right after that, you can just hear the debris hitting the house," said Goudreau.

Storms that leave costly damage behind can also attract scam artists. Research companies and individuals before you hire anyone to repair damages to your home or other items you own.

The City of Ottawa recommends its residents have a plan in place before severe weather hits again.

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