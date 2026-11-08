Overland Park salon helps people donate hair to children with hair loss

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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For many women and men, hair can be a key to confidence but losing it doesn't have to mean losing that confidence.

At Arista Salon in Overland Park, more than 15 donors gave up at least 8 inches of hair in exchange for a free haircut. This was in a Cut-A-Thon event benefiting the organization, Children With Hair Loss.

The donations will go toward the creation of hair pieces for children experiencing hair loss.

Stella Johnson, who works at the salon, helped organize the cut-a-thon. She knows firsthand what hair loss feels like.

"I have alopecia areata, which is where the immune system attacks the hair follicles, causing the hair to fall out in round smooth patches," Johnson said. "It's genetic. I am perfectly healthy other than the fact that sometimes my hair falls out because of how my body works."

KSHB 41 Stella Johnson

Johnson said hair carries a deeper meaning for many people.

"I think as women we realize that our hair is so much more than hair."

"I think it's so personal," Johnson said. "You can tell so much from a person from their hair."

That personal connection is part of what drives the effort.

"We get to provide that wig piece for them or that topper to make them feel more confident and more like themselves because again it's so much more than hair," Johnson said.

One donor, Milly Yarbrough, learned her hair was headed to a good cause instead of the trash.

"You're gonna get to get it chopped for free and go to a good place," Yarbrough said. She's a close friend of Stella and hasn't had more than a trim in seven years meaning she was able donate a lot.

KSHB 41 Milly Yarbrough

On Saturday, she donated four 12 inch bundles.

Before we left, there was a surprise. Will Shaw a KSHB 41 photographer decided it was time to chop his locks for the cause.

"When my hair gets this long, I try to do Locks for Love or different things like that. I've done it a couple times," Shaw said.

KSHB 41 Will Shaw

"It seemed only natural when we showed up today that I should do this," Shaw said. "And it's a win win. I get a free haircut."

The event was one day only, however, Johnson said many Kansas City Salons offer donations or you can do it at home yourself and mail it in.

You can find ways to donate here.

KSHB 41 Arista Owner Courtney Peteanu

Johnson said one of the main reason these types are donations are needed is due to insurance.

"A lot of insurance companies don't cover hair loss because it's considered a cosmetic problem," she said.

Through the organizations they can gift human hair to many who may not be able to afford it.

"It's the biggest thing, just being able to give them hair back," said Arista Owner Courtney Peteanu.

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