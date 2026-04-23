Ronald McDonald House, University Hospital will be neighbors to new Royals ballpark

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday they will build a new downtown stadium in the Crown Center area. One of the new ballpark's closest neighbors will be the Ronald McDonald House KC.

Tami Greenberg is the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House. She said as an organization dedicated to providing housing for sick children and their families, she's excited to see what a new ballpark could bring to the area.

"It's going to be literally, right there, like right there," Greenberg said. "Somebody joked we can catch foul balls."

The Royals aren't strangers to the Ronald McDonald House. The basement of the Longfellow neighborhood home is decked out with Royals gear.

The display includes a blown-up picture and seats from Kauffman Stadium.

Soon, a real stadium will be just a baseball's throw away.

"So the Royals have always been great partners to the kids and families at Ronald McDonald House," Greenberg said.

Sports What’s next? Royals, Hallmark announce Crown Center baseball stadium development Charlie Keegan

She said with the building of a new stadium, there's bound to be a few hiccups and learning curves, but it's all things she believes the organization can overcome.

"It's almost like when you're already friends with someone, and then they move in next door, and you're like, oh my gosh, this is great," Greenberg said.

With a new major league ballpark across the street, she also hopes families who may need a break from reality can find fun close to their temporary home.

"I think there's going to be so many families who say, 'Gosh, what a fun way to spend the evening instead of just waiting for tomorrow's medical appointment. We can go to the baseball game across the street,'" Greenberg said.

The new stadium will also be across the street from the UMKC School of Medicine and University Health hospital.

University Health CEO Charlie Shields said the stadium is a great addition to the area.

"It's a big deal in Kansas City," Shields said. "I've lived here all my life, and this is an exciting time."

KSHB 41 Charlie Shields

He said with the crowds that could come to the area it means more opportunities for the neighborhood as a whole.

"We know that 80 nights a year, 80-nights plus, there's going to be 20,000 people in the neighborhood, so we're excited about that," Shields said.

When asked about the parking concerns around the hospital, Shields acknowledged some potential challenges.

"I think there will obviously be some issues around parking, but I think one of the things that the Royals and the city looked at is the availability of parking that already exists on the Crown Center campus," said Shields.

Both Shields and Greenberg are confident that the stadium will positively impact the area and the people they serve.

Greenberg said an expansion of the Ronald McDonald House is in the works to serve more families who come to Kansas City for treatments. She said with the Royals close by a further partnership could be exciting.

"For us, like the Royals expansion, our expansion, like getting better, all of us getting better together and in alignment with each other and collaborating together," Greenberg said. "I think it's going to be a just a perfect blend."

KSHB 41 also reached out to Children's Mercy Hospital to get their thoughts on the stadium. The hopital's leaders shared this statement:

Children’s Mercy is proud to be part of a vibrant and growing Kansas City. We value our long‑standing community partnerships and look forward to being engaged in conversations as development planning moves forward and details take shape. Children's Mercy Leaders

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