Savannah Bananas take on historic Indianapolis Clowns at a sold out Kauffman Stadium

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The Savannah Bananas brought two sold-out games to Kauffman Stadium this weekend, drawing fans of all ages and shining a spotlight on a piece of baseball history.

13-year-old Cohen Cunningham was among the young fans in attendance on May 30. It was his second time watching the Bananas play.

"Every time you come it just gets better," Cunningham said while dressed as a banana.

KSHB 41 Cohen Cunningham

He said the crowd, energy and Bananaland community made this time around, a little more special.

"It's even better than the first one," Cunningham said.

He said while waiting in lines that stretch around the K, it was not hard to quickly make new friends.

"It’s good to get to know everyone every once and a while, just meet a stranger. Say hi."

11-year-old Gracie Vega shared the similar excitement.

"It's so fun. I love the Savannah Bananas," Vega said.

KSHB 41 Gracie Vega

She's also not knew to the banana ball game, having been once before.

"I like baseball and I like how fun it is," Vega said.

These games brought back some former glory with a returned Indianapolis Clowns team. It was a moment carrying deep historical significance tied to the Negro Leagues.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, spoke about what the Clowns' return means.

"From a historic standpoint it's so special to have the Clowns return, of course they used to play the Kansas City Monarchs when they were playing in the Negro Leagues," Kendrick said.

KSHB 41 met with the players of the Indianapolis Clowns and Kendrick the day before the first game.

Kansas City The Indianapolis Clowns return, bringing history and high-energy baseball to KC La'Nita Brooks

While honoring the teams historic roots, Kendrick also threw out the ceremonial "play ball" call to kick off Saturday's game.

For young fans like Vega, the on-field entertainment was a highlight.

"I like it when they just breakout dancing," Vega said.

Cunningham said the Bananas' approach, both on and off the field, left a lasting impression.

"Just how family friendly they are and just how exciting they are, it's just so much fun to be out here," Cunningham said.

The Savannah Bananas and the Indianapolis Clowns drew in huge crowds as the near 38,000 seat stadium was full.

The second games takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

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