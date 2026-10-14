Should you choose your trash hauler? Lee's Summit residents to vote Nov. 3

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Lee's Summit residents will vote Nov. 3 on whether the city should move to a single citywide trash hauler.

While in Lee's Summit, at least 10 spoke with KSHB 41 News on Tuesday. Many said they oppose a single citywide hauler. Others said they live in homeowners associations, which are exempt.

"I would be very disappointed if I didn't have the option to choose who I use," Samantha Hoover said.

KSHB 41 Samantha Hoover

She's lived in Lee's Summit for seven years. The choice of a trash hauler is something she said is necessary.

"I've had a couple of times where life gets busy, kids practice, things like that and we miss our pickup, and I just call them and then they say to set it out and then they come pick it up later that evening," Hoover said. "They've been great."

Lauren Styer also lives in Lee's Summit and she likes the autonomy of choosing a service.

"In the free market, I think competition is kind of the way to go," Styer said.

KSHB 41 Lauren Styer

One woman told us she could see the benefit of one provider if it's done right. She said they'd need to continue the same level of service she's currently receiving.

Those who will be directly impacted are the trash providers.

Three generations of the Constable family met with me to discuss the potential impact on their business, Constable Sanitation. The family operates the local trash-hauling company in Lee's Summit.

"We haul 12,000 homes here currently in Lee's Summit," George Constable said.

KSHB 41 Constable family

The business worried the measure could end a 111-year run in the city. They told me they contract with other cities and HOAs, but this measure could significantly impact their customer base.

"It means everything. I'm part of this community. I love living in Lee's Summit. I grew up here, went to school here and I look forward to raising my kid here," Constable said. "Would dramatically affect our business, as we are a residential hauler."

The city said the reason it initiated the steps to put this on the ballot was an issue identified in the multiple Citizen Strategic Plans.

Constable said it's worrisome.

"When I look at the legacy and think that might go away and it might go away while I'm running it, you know, it's very emotional to me," Constable said.

Another one of the reasons the measure was put on the ballot is the impact trash trucks have on roads

"Because everyone gets a choice and it's taking a toll on their roads," Missy Baron said, who's part of an HOA in Lee's Summit.

The city said the cost for basic services would be no more than $30, with add-ons accepted for a fee.

Here is the language that will be on the November 3 ballot:

KSHB 41

Learn more about the upcoming vote here.

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