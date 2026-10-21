Sporting KC players visit patients battling cancer at Saint Luke's Cancer Institute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Saint Luke's Cancer Institute partnered with Sporting KC to connect players with patients.

Two players got to sit down with a patient who said her love of soccer, as well as the positivity she shares, is only strengthening her fight.

For Jennifer Beaven, a breast cancer diagnosis was detected while getting a yearly mammogram.

"Yeah, it kind of came out of nowhere," Beaven said.

KSHB 41 Jennifer Beaven

Further testing revealed the cancer had spread.

"They did more testing and they figured out that the cancer had actually gone to my brain," Beaven said.

For the past two years, Beaven's life included rounds of treatment.

"Ten rounds of radiation, whole head. And then after that there was chemo," Beaven said.

There is more to come, as she will continue treatment.

"Chemo is never going to stop because the cancer is not curable," Beaven said.

While the cancer is not curable, she said the chemo is keeping it at bay. Her support system's also been a rock for her. Her partner previously had breast cancer. Beaven was there to support her through her treatment.

"She's had cancer twice, and I've supported her, she's supported me, so it's not unusual for us to have to deal with this," said Beaven.

She said despite having to undergo chemo for the rest of her life, she's doing well.

"So far so good after two years," Beaven said.

Sporting KC forward Calvin Harris and goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland heard stories like Beaven's during their visit.

"It was heartwarming," Harris said.

KSHB 41 Forward Calvin Harris (left), Jennifer Beaven (middle), and Goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland (Right)

"Makes a lot of the menial things that we deal with day to day really, really feel menial because there are much bigger things," Cleveland said.

As soccer players, they spoke with Beaven about the support systems. Beaven's daughter has played soccer the majority of her life, making them big fans of the sport.

She said she's eager to head out to see Sporting KC play.

"I promise I'll come see you guys now that I've met you," said Beaven.

She also has a message for those reading.

"Everybody should just get checked and if you do get a diagnosis, it's not the end of your life," Beaven said.

Currently in the United States, hundreds of thousands of women and men are battling breast cancer.

During the month of October, our Alyssa Jackson has brought you some of these stories, including her own. You can find her series Under the Ribbon here.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.