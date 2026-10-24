The Edge of Hell's Ratman is retiring; his daughter Rat Brat to continue legacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Edge of Hell is a haunted staple in Kansas City, Missouri. Over the past 52 years, 41 of those have been with the actor who plays the now famous Ratman character.

Ratman has become a fixture at the haunted experience as he uses live rats to terrify guests.

"I don't know how I would keep this great complexion without 'eating' rats," Ratman said.

KSHB 41 Ratman

Ratman is known for putting rats in his mouth, but not actually harming the animals he loves.

"The Edge of Hell is the oldest commercial haunted attraction in the United States," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the Queen of Haunts.

Her family founded the haunted experience. It is currently on its second building, finding a permanent home in the West Bottoms in a five-story complex.

KSHB 41 The Edge of Hell

Growing up going to the haunted experience, Arnett-Bequeaith said she has been heavily involved with scares. She said Ratman is a part of her family.

"Along that journey, a lot of people have encountered this amazing character called Ratman," Arnett-Bequeaith said.

Starting his career at the haunted experience, Ratman said this was his first job. He began flipping a switch in a closet, which moved candles and pillows, to working his way up to Ratman.

"It's always been fun. I met the mother of my kids here, raised a family here," Ratman said.

Ratman got married to his wife after meeting at the attraction, later having four daughters and now 10 grandchildren. The majority of them having worked at the haunted experience.

His third daughter is still participating.

"The one that's taken over for me," Ratman said. "She's never known not being here."

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Rat Brat is her name.

"Rats taste like chicken nuggets you drop on the floor," she said in character with a rat on her shoulder.

This year is special for Ratman — it will be his last year dawning the costume daily.

"Retiring the character. I'll still be around. Don't, don't, don't get me wrong, I'm not retiring from the haunted house," he said.

The torch is being passed on to his own daughter, Rat Brat.

"It's a hell of a thing. I never thought the day would come, but finally we got rid of him," she said. "You know, being behind the scenes and watching him do it for so long, you don't realize how much it takes to be him, I gotta impress him."

KSHB 41 Rat Brat

When asked if the rat performers had names, Rat Brat had a simple response.

"Of course, breakfast, lunch and dinner," she said.

Ratman said he wants his legacy to live on, and those who love him to show the same love to his daughter.

"I want them to have something to remember, something that they're going to carry for the rest of their lives," Ratman said.

As for Rat Brat, she has goals for you, Kansas City.

"As Rat man said, memories. I want you to remember this face, and I don't want you to ever forget it. I want you to dream about this face. Have nightmares about this face. I want you to daydream about this face. I want you to see my face at work. I want you to see my face in the bathroom. I want you everywhere, I want you to see this and remember, this your nightmare, your favorite nightmare," she said.

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