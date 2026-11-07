UMKC basketball returns to historic Municipal Auditorium; city moves forward $75M renovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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UMKC men and women's basketball returned to the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City on Friday night as the city moves forward with plans to restore the iconic venue.

The homecoming marks the start of a new chapter for "the Muni," a venue that has hosted everything from commencements to the most Final Four games in NCAA history.

WATCH | KCMO approved $75M to restore Municipal Auditorium as UMKC basketball returns

UMKC basketball returns to historic Municipal Auditorium; city moves forward with $75M renovation

The building has seen a lot over its 90 years, but it was showing its age.

Some of the main issues they've wanted to address are the concessions, new arena seating and bathroom upgrades.

Sports UMKC Roos basketball returns to Municipal Auditorium in downtown KCMO Addi Weakley

In August, voters approved a $100 million bond question for aging facilities. One of the facilities wanting to be preserved was the venue.

"We identified that $75 million of that would go to the municipal auditorium itself," Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

KSHB 41 Mayor Quinton Lucas

He said this would bring year round activity to downtown, inspiring more engagement across Kansas City.

The city funding will enhance aspects of the Art Deco auditorium while preserving its charm.

"We wanted to make sure that this great gem of a facility and the core of our region is still able to compete," Lucas said.

For UMKC, the return carries emotional weight.

KSHB 41 Brandon Martin

"It's truly emotional and I feel proud," Brandon Martin, UMKC's athletic director said. "I feel we have a venue for our fans and for our student athletes."

Michael Watson, who holds the school's three-point scoring record, played at the Muni from 2000 to 2004.

"We have great basketball, you know, on both sides of Kansas City, but this is a Kansas City team," Watson said.

KSHB 41 Michael Watson

While UMKC has played at the Muni in the past, the connection has only grown stronger. To demonstrate that connection, UMKC's chancellor rode the streetcar from UMKC to the Muni.

"Streetcar will be tremendous," Mauli Agrawal, the UMKC chancellor said. "I think we are going to start a legacy of winning. Right here in downtown Kansas City."

KSHB 41 Mauli Agrawal

As history reflects the past, what happens in the present and future will influence the new chapters written in the books.

"Come support in our quest to make new history," Martin said.

The city approved a resolution to move forward with plans to restore the Municipal Auditorium and other buildings in the area.

This is a section of a much larger enhancement plan that is slated to cost and estimated $500 million over the next decade.

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