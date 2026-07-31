Vacant KCPS Bryant Elementary closer to sale as developers submit proposals

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. released a survey — available until July 31 — requesting input on the proposals, which range from demolishing the school to preserving it for early childhood education.

Steve Rees, a neighbor who lives near the school, said the building holds deep meaning for the surrounding community.

"A lot of the people that live in this neighborhood went to that school and so, taking that school down is, you know, it's a big deal," Rees said.

Jackson County What's happening with vacant Bryant Elementary? | KCPS seeks solutions Braden Bates

Two of the three proposals focus on single-family homes and would require demolishing the school building. The third proposal would preserve the building for early childhood education, with the remaining land developed as town homes and single-family homes.

The two proposals with only single-family home options, would also expand Central Street through the land.

KSHB 41 Steve Rees

Rees said the size of the school building is a factor in the conversation.

"As much as I'd love to save the school, it takes so much of the available property," Rees said.

The school property has many restrictions as to what could be put on the land. All three proposals were cleared by the school district and are feasible.

Housing was a common thread across on all three proposals. Rees, a retired architect, said new homes in the area don't need to exactly mimic the neighborhood's existing architecture, but they should fit in.

"This house was built in 1917, so we're not expecting them to come in and build 1917 homes," said Rees.

Jackson County KCPS reviewing proposals for closed Bryant Elementary School repurposing Braden Bates

The proposals also feature the types of homes each developer is looking to build.

"There's a place for the mid-century modern homes. And there was, you know, if Frank Lloyd Wright was able to come here and do a house, everybody would go, 'Oh yeah, that sounds good,'" Rees said.

Across the street from Bryant Elementary, Country Club United Methodist Church also has a stake in what happens to the property. The church's pastor said the congregation is open to a range of outcomes.

"Any kind of development whether that's housing, schooling, whatever it is, we would love to see some life there," Pastor Shawn Franssens said.

KSHB 41 Pastor Shawn Franssens

He said the area is ready for something new, whether that is in the building or not.

"It's a historic building. It looks like a historic building. If you didn't know, I mean, driving by you, the way it's been maintained gives the impression that it's occupied, already to be occupied," Franssens said.

If you would like to see the proposals for the site, click here.

Jesse Lange, the manager of planning and real estate for the district, said they are making sure the plan they go with suits the area.

"Since they've (school buildings) served as assets in these communities for so long, they've been an anchor for the neighborhood. We really want to make sure that whatever the new use is, is compatible to what folks would like to see," Lange said.

KSHB 41 Jesse Lange

He said the survey will be a reference point and the school board will have the final say on the sale of the building.

"When you rely on community feedback, you want the community to be able to participate," Lange said. "So, very glad that we had good community participation on this site for sure."

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