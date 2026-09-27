William Jewell's football team wins 28-21 at first home game since MicahJo Barnett's death

LIBERTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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One month after William Jewell College football player MicahJo Barnett died following a medical emergency during the team's season opener, the Cardinals returned to their home field and clinched a 28-21 win.

Barnett, known to teammates as One-of-One. His presence remained a driving force for the team as they took the field Saturday.

"It's not often that someone comes into your life that makes you want to be better. For us that someone was MicahJo," read the stadium's announcer on behalf of the team ahead of the game.

Brandy Bethany, is a William Jewell football mom and coach's wife. She said the past month was an emotional one for the program.

"It's hard not to be emotional about it," Bethany said. "They know that he would want them to come out and play hard."

Brandy Bethany Corey, Brandy, Tatum and Mya Bethany

She said Barnett's impact on the team has not faded.

"He's been a blessing, he's continued to be a blessing for them," Bethany said.

"He's still very much a part of this program and will be for a very long time. He's very loved and they will never forget him," Bethany said.

Amie Turner, who also attended the game, said the team is carrying Barnett's legacy forward.

"I think that they're keeping his spirit and just his drive and love for this town alive," Turner said.

KSHB 41 Amie Turner

Turner, who drove in from Colorado to see her son play, said the support from the coaches has been remarkable.

She said the team's come together when it's matter most.

"I think they're doing it for him right now," Turner said.

Head Coach Jason Ambroson said the win and the moment carried deeper meaning.

"It's things like this, even in the worst moments that make it special," Ambroson said.

KSHB 41 QB Charles Loose, Coach Jason Ambroson and DB Jett Turner

Ambroson said the team is now focused on honoring Barnett's legacy through their actions.

"If it means he's not here to do it anymore, then we've got to go make the difference in other people's lives and continue to do that," Ambroson said.

Quarterback Charles Loose said the team is leaning on the memory of who Barnett was.

"We all know who he was, how he played, how he carried himself, and we're just trying to do it as best as we can just like him," Loose said.

Defensive back Jett Turner remembered Barnett as a cornerstone of the team's culture.

"One of the main culture guys, like he comes in every day, does the right thing," Turner said.

Bethany said the number Barnett wore said everything about who he was.

"That's the number that he got, that's the number he deserves. He's one of one," Bethany said.

At this time no cause of death has been revealed in Barnett's passing.

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