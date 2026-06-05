KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Hobbs Hall at Ridge United Methodist Church is being reimagined as a community resource hub, sitting at the intersection of Raytown, Kansas City and Independence.

Wraparound resource hub planned at church bordering KCMO, Raytown, Independence

Leaders behind the project said they want to fill a resource gap for those communities.

Nodie Newton is leading the vision for the space.

"This is it. This is gonna be what we're gonna turn into a potential medical center for our connected youth and families," Newton said.

KSHB 41 Nodie Newton

Newton wants to offer wraparound services, including food support and mentorship for young community members.

Bishop Frank Douglas Jr. is supporting Newton's goals, saying they're hoping to turn misdirection into redirection, especially when it comes to the communities youth.

"This man is doing a lot to try to make acorns oaks," Douglas said. "If we're not careful, these trees are gonna die before their time," Douglas said.

KSHB 41 Bishop Frank Douglas Jr.

Douglas said that's why connection matters.

"First downs make touchdowns. Don't trademark this, touchdowns make wins, but don't forget to huddle, we gotta huddle with these youths," Douglas said.

Newton and Douglas agreed earlier action can be the best prevention. That's where Antonia Uwaeke comes in.

KSHB 41 Antonia Uwaeke

Uwaeke is the executive director of the Triple A Foundation, which serves families with young children. She is running the child care center at the church.

"Wraparound services is huge, especially within all communities," Uwaeke said.

She was the catalyst who connected all of the stakeholders to partake in this mission.

"It starts with everybody in the community," Uwaeke said.

Pastor Erika Godwin said the building, which wasn't being utilized, will once again come alive.

"I literally was like the building is yours, take it," Godwin said. "The ability to fix up a building that's, you know, been left to die so that it can have new breath brought into it," Godwin said.

KSHB 41 Pastor Erika Godwin

While the child care center is complete, Hobbs Hall still needs to undergo renovations before opening to the community.

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