KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About 1,000 Kansas City-area K-12 students will receive free eye exams and prescription glasses at a five-day vision clinic this week at Kansas City University.

Fidelity Security Life Insurance Company, the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and Score 1 for Health are partnering to host the clinic.

1,000 Kansas City-area K-12 students receive free eye exams, prescription glasses at vision clinic

One of those 1,000 students was a second grader named Jace. He took several vision tests with licensed optometrists on Wednesday.

Jace then picked out his own glasses. On-site technician volunteers with OneSight helped put together the glasses within the hour.

KSHB 41 Jace

“It’s cool,” he said shyly as he worked his way through the line.

Bo Prescott manages a vision store in Alabama. This week, he’s one of the volunteers.

"It's like a highlight of our year," Prescott said.

KSHB 41 Bo Prescott

Yzeylle Esiong is a KCU first-year student who also volunteered Wednesday. She remembers when she first learned she needed glasses as a kid. That’s one reason why she wanted to help out students like Jace.

KSHB 41 Yzeylle Esiong

The clinic runs October 5-9.

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