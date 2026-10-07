1,000 Kansas City-area K-12 students receive free eye exams, prescription glasses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About 1,000 Kansas City-area K-12 students will receive free eye exams and prescription glasses at a five-day vision clinic this week at Kansas City University.
Fidelity Security Life Insurance Company, the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and Score 1 for Health are partnering to host the clinic.
One of those 1,000 students was a second grader named Jace. He took several vision tests with licensed optometrists on Wednesday.
Jace then picked out his own glasses. On-site technician volunteers with OneSight helped put together the glasses within the hour.
“It’s cool,” he said shyly as he worked his way through the line.
Bo Prescott manages a vision store in Alabama. This week, he’s one of the volunteers.
"It's like a highlight of our year," Prescott said.
Yzeylle Esiong is a KCU first-year student who also volunteered Wednesday. She remembers when she first learned she needed glasses as a kid. That’s one reason why she wanted to help out students like Jace.
The clinic runs October 5-9.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
—