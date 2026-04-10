Answering your questions about $600 million Royals stadium proposal at Washington Square Park

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers local politics and has focused on stadium projects for three years. He and Tod Palmer broke the news that Kansas City was making a $600 million offer to the Royals Thursday. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Kansas City, Missouri, is offering the Royals $600 million to transform Washington Square Park into a new downtown baseball stadium, prompting questions from residents about traffic, demolition and family accessibility.

Mayor Quinton Lucas touted his plan in front of a crowd of supporters at the Downtown Council of Kansas City's annual luncheon Friday.

Royals fan Alex Fiorella wants Lucas to hear from the rest of the city before approving the proposed deal.

"Those are the people who give identity to the city, and I think they have a right to be heard," Fiorella said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Alex Fiorella is a Royals fan.

Lucas said he will listen to people when the city hosts a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 26th floor of city hall.

"We’re going through the normal steps," Lucas promised.

In an email, a viewer named Richard suggested the stadium will affect traffic on 22nd Street, near the exit of U.S. 71 Highway.

"Has anyone dared mention a traffic study?" Richard wrote.

On Friday, the chairman of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission said it is identifying funding for infrastructure upgrades designed to help people get to downtown baseball.

The mayor said that would include improvements along 22nd Street.

"Instead of building new highways, it’s more work on on-ramps, off-ramps, lighting systems and others," Lucas explained.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Another viewer, John, asked about the potential impact on existing structures.

"How many buildings will you have to destroy?" John asked.

Lucas replied that the empty Blue Cross Blue Shield building at 2301 Main St. and its accompanying parking lot are the only places considered for demolition right now.

"This is a project that does not move anyone out, does not harm anyone," Lucas said.

Carmen Hannon-Patton took her kids to Science City on Friday and wonders if that trip will be as easy with a stadium.

"I worry about it still being as family friendly as it is now because of all the traffic and the people," Hannon-Patton said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Carmen Hatton-Patton speaks with a reporter while taking her children to Science City.

I asked Union Station President and CEO George Guastello if the trip will be as easy, and he said yes.

"Most of the games are in the evening, Science City is during the day. When we close at 5 p.m., walk across the street," Guastello said.

Guastello told KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan he is eager to welcome new neighbors at Washington Square Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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