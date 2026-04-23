KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan has covered the Royals' stadium relocation topic for years. He solicited questions from the public for this article. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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After the Kansas City Royals announced plans to build a new stadium on the site of the current Hallmark Cards headquarters, KSHB 41 News asked you to send us your questions about the proposal. Here’s a brief breakdown of the questions and answers.

Answering your questions about Royals ballpark plan at Crown Center

What happens to the ice skating rink, SEA LIFE, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, and Kaleidoscope?

Don Hall, Jr., executive chairman of Hallmark Cards, said Wednesday the only business the project will displace is Hallmark. A Crown Center spokesperson said developers are still working on plans, so there are no specifics to share this early.

The spokesperson went on to say, “One of the primary reasons that Crown Center was selected by the Royals is because of the legacy and purpose of Crown Center; they want to maintain and build upon the history of the complex.”

How will the Royals incorporate the Western Auto sign into the stadium design?

In renderings the team shared, the Armstrong Teasdale, LLP office building at 2345 Grand Boulevard is blocking the Western Auto building and its sign. So the sign probably won’t be a part of the project.

How will game day traffic affect access to Children’s Mercy Hospital and University Health?

Charlie Shields, president and CEO of University Health, did not raise concerns about this concern.

“We’ve got five years to figure out the rest of it," Shields said. "I’m sure that’s going to happen."

The chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission said April 10 the state is identifying funding for infrastructure upgrades designed to help people get to the stadium for downtown baseball.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said that would include improvements along 22nd Street near U.S. 71 Highway, which is close to Hospital Hill.

"Instead of building new highways, it’s more work on on-ramps, off-ramps, lighting systems and others," Lucas explained.

Where will fans park?

Hall, Jr. said the Crown Center campus has 9,000 parking spots.

Crystal Bade, a realtor who supports downtown baseball, points out more people will be able to attend a game without having to drive to the stadium at the announced location.

She thinks that creates a decrease in demand for parking.

“Having the streetcar and just being closer to people in general is going to help a lot,” she said.

An advocacy group supporting downtown baseball posted a flyer online with available parking garages in the area.

What will happen to Irish Fest?

The annual Labor Day Weekend event normally takes place on the grounds of Crown Center.

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the plan will preserve the Crown Center terrace where Irish Fest takes place.

Will there be to places to tailgate?

The Royals plan to incorporate Washington Square Park into its overall plan. That location might lend itself to pregame activities.

“You’ll see that [Washington Square Park ] creates a great gathering point and promenade up to the stadium,” Sherman predicted.

What family-friendly options will the ballpark district include?

Developers plan to keep Crown Center operational. It offers a variety of family-friendly activities from the Coterie Theatre to the Museum of Barbecue, and much more.

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