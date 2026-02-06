Clay County continues to process property tax payments from seniors

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Leaders in Clay County, Missouri, are asking for patience as staff members manually process property tax payments.

2025 was the county’s first year participating in Missouri’s optional property tax freeze program for seniors, instituted by Senate Bill 190. The county’s software can’t process the payments, so staff members are manually processing the payments.

“Our priority remains accuracy, transparency, and ensuring that every taxpayer’s payment is correctly applied,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as staff continues working through each remaining SB190 account.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB The Clay County historic courthouse in Liberty, Missouri.

The county pushed back a deadline for property owners to pay their taxes from December 31 to January 30.

Ed Haskell’s Liberty home was one of about 17,100 parcels that qualified for the senior property tax freeze. He said he mailed his bill to the county in December, but the county has yet to confirm receipt or take the money from his bank account. In February, a late fee appeared on Haskell’s account.

“The longer it goes, the longer something is not solved, the more frustrating it becomes to you,” Haskell said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Ed Haskell lives in CLay County, Mo.

The county spokesperson said, “late fees, penalties, and interest do NOT apply to SB190 participants who have paid before the due date extension of January 30.”

The county said it is working with mortgage and escrow companies to ensure proper payments are made for homeowners.

The county is reviewing software upgrades to avoid these issues in the future.

Participants in the senior property tax freeze can expect a letter in the mail.

“As payments are being recorded, copies of the bills are marked “PAID” with the date processed, check number and initials of the recording agent and are then being mailed out,” the spokesperson wrote.

Haskell appreciates the county participating in the program and hopes it goes more smoothly next year.

