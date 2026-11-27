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The Country Club Plaza lights are officially on for the holiday season — and this year, Kansas City families celebrated one beloved tradition while keeping a close eye on another.

The 97th Annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony drew families who have made the event part of their holiday routine for years. But with the Kansas City Chiefs playing on Thanksgiving night, the schedule shifted to let fans do both.

Watch: Country Club Plaza lights kick off holiday season in Kansas City

Plaza lights kick off the holidays as families race home for the Chiefs

The flip of the switch happened at 6:25 p.m., a bit earlier than usual, to accommodate the Chiefs game at 7:20 p.m.

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For the Adams family, the lighting ceremony is an annual tradition.

"It's just a family tradition. We come every year we're in town for Thanksgiving, which is most years. We love it and it kicks off the holidays," Amanda Adams said.

The family lives just south of the Plaza and has been coming for years.

"We've been coming since she was a baby. Like one month old," Adams said, referring to her daughter Bella.

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Watching the Chiefs is just as much a part of their routine.

"We always watch the Chiefs game. So yeah, another family tradition, I guess," Brett Adams said.

As soon as the lights came on, the Adams family had a plan to get home for kickoff.

"We're going to go watch the Chiefs, baby," Brett said. "We're not going to miss kickoff," Amanda said.

"Just walking straight home. Maybe running. We'll see," Brett said.

Other fans came with their own strategies. Reineke brought a radio to listen to the game.

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"So we don't miss the Chiefs and the party here," Reineke said.

For some, it was their first time experiencing the celebration.

Molika Sinha, one of a group of PhD students from India seeing the ceremony for the first time, had heard about the event for a while.

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"We had heard a lot about the lighting ceremony," Sinha said.

Fellow student Parvathi Kuthoor had missed her chance before.

"Last time I couldn't make it to the lighting," Kuthoor said.

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Even the cold weather couldn't keep fans away.

"Really cold out here, especially because of the wind, but I think it's worth it," Harshitha Vasan said.

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Kyle Hassig, originally from Switzerland, came to experience the tradition after getting into the Chiefs through friends and coworkers.

"My coworkers are huge Chiefs fans, lots of friends are Chiefs fans, and so I just got into it," Hassig said.

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"I've heard that the Plaza Lighting Ceremony is a big thing every year, so I wanted to come out and see it myself," Hassig said.

Christian Nolan traveled from Florida to spend Thanksgiving in Kansas City, where his mom grew up.

"We've heard for years that it's great. You know, my mother grew up coming here and watching the lights turn on, and we come here every year and never see the lights turn on. So it would be a good experience," Nolan said.

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They also had plans for after.

"Yeah, we're going to go to the Power and Light, watch the Chiefs game," Nolan said.

Taylor Boler also planned to watch the game with loved ones.

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"Yes, I'll be watching it with family and friends," Boler said.

Holly Olson, who lives in Kansas City, came down for the Plaza lighting for the first time.

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"The Chiefs game is on later. Figured we'd just hang out with family and watch the game," Olson said.

Veronica Worthington, who lives two hours from Kansas City, said it had become a tradition for her family.

"And it's been a fun day. It's been a great day," Worthington said.

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This year, Royals player Carter Jensen, a hometown player, flipped the switch alongside his family. The Plaza Lights will stay on through January 10, 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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