KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council will discuss two ordinances related to redeveloping the Country Club Plaza next week.

Gillon Property Group took over ownership of the 100-year-old outdoor shopping district in 2024 and has promised changes.

Country Club Plaza redevelopment plans going to city council next week

One proposal would establish a master plan development. This plan would set guardrails so future development matches the same Spanish style, establish goals about parking and streetscapes, and allow for taller buildings.

South Plaza Neighborhood Association President Cliff Holly said height is the issue members bring up to him most often.

“As far as residents, I would say height is probably the biggest issue,” Holly said.

Under the second proposal, the city would give ownership of the sidewalks to the Plaza. The Plaza says it can better maintain and repair the mostly brick sidewalks.

The change would also give the Plaza more leverage in enforcing its code of conduct.

The public can weigh in on the proposals during a hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, on the 26th floor of city hall at 414 E. 12th St.

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