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A 100-foot-tall Christmas tree is now lighting up Crown Center, drawing families who are turning the event into a cherished Christmas tradition.

WATCH | Crown Center's 100-foot Christmas tree lights up, drawing families to Kansas City

Crown Center's 100-foot Christmas tree lights up, drawing families from near and far for tradition

The tree came from Oregon and now shines with 12,000 white lights and 2,000 ornaments. It has been a Kansas City tradition for 54 years, but some local families were seeing it light up for the first time.

For the Ernsting family, who just moved to the U.S. four months ago, Crown Center gave them a taste of home on Friday.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

"Around Christmas time, we are missing Germany a little bit," Marina Ernsting said. "It's similar, isn't it?"

"Definitely. This is a great place to be. I mean, great done. Kansas City, I may say, this definitely feels like home," Andre Ernsting said.

It was a different feeling for Adega Owino, originally from Kenya. It was his first time at a Christmas market like the Hallmark Christmas Experience.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

"I didn't have any of this back home," Owino said. "I definitely don't take it for granted."

Like most people, he was waiting for the Mayor's tree to light up. With him was Lisa Terrill, who drove from Springfield.

"That's a live tree. That's amazing. I'm thinking how in the world did they even get that here?" Terrill said.

For some, the lighting is the kickoff to the holidays. For others, it's about keeping the festivities going.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

"I love Christmas — my house is just like everything already since October," Cheryl said.

India Ewing, McKinnis' sister, said they've been wanting to experience that for years. "We were determined and so we're here. It's wonderful," Ewing said.

Gina Stewart lives in Colorado and flew to Kansas City to meet with her sister, Marina Willoughby, who lives in Joplin, Missouri. They came to KC just for the event.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

"I love it," Gina Stewart said. "It's been so special for us."

For many families, the night was all about making memories together.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

"In high school, you don't get as much time to spend with your family as you do when you're a middle schooler. So being here today is making me revisit memories with my family," Ashley Resendez said.

KSHB 41/ Chris Morrison

"Having a tradition, it just makes my heart warm. I love it," Shyanna Lindsey said.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree will shine on Crown Center Square through Jan. 3 , 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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