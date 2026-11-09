Democrats break Missouri GOP supermajority with wins in state House and Senate

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Democratic Party celebrated major wins across the country on election night, including on both sides of the state line.

While Republicans still hold the majority in both Missouri's House and Senate, the supermajority is gone. The Kansas House lost its Republican supermajority, as well.

Missouri Republicans lose supermajority as Democrats gain House and Senate seats on election night

In the House, Democrats took over at least 16 new seats. In the Senate, Democrats won two key seats. There is still more red than blue, but Republicans no longer have a supermajority.

For the past 14 years, Republicans had a supermajority in both chambers. That means they can pass laws that take effect immediately — with a special emergency clause — without ever involving a Democrat. They can also override anything the governor vetoes.

Caitlin Adams, a spokesman for the Will of the People PAC, feels like a political change is in the air. She is part of a group that supported 13 Democratic candidates in the Missouri Senate and House. The party won even more seats on election night.

"On election night, Missourians sent a clear message: put the people first," Adams said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Caitlin Adams is spokesperson for Will of the People PAC.

This cycle, KSHB 41 News heard the voices of voters who say they're disappointed with how Republican leaders handled abortion rights, initiative petition reform and redistricting.

"I was like, 'that seems unfair,'" Jackson County voter Jacob Xiayaphet said of redistricting.

"Right to life and women's choice is the main reason we're here," Jackson County voter Matthew Haas said.

"I want people who stand up for my kids, grandkids," Jackson County voter Adrianne Miller said.

Republican State Sen. Mike Cierpiot hit his term limit. Democrat Keri Ingle won his seat representing Lee's Summit and Blue Springs.

"I didn't think it would be a great night, but I had no idea of the tidal wave coming our way," Cierpiot said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Missouri State Senator Mike Cierpiot speaks with a reporter.

Cierpiot believes national politics — like high gas prices — played more of a role in the election results than what's happening in Jefferson City.

"I think this was more anti-D.C.-Republican than it was anything pro-Democrat," Cierpiot said.

He expects Missouri will swing back Republican in two years. Adams disagrees.

"We want to take care of our families. We want more money in our pockets, and we want our communities to thrive," Adams said.

She says breaking the supermajority creates a road map for politicians to better support the people of Missouri.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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