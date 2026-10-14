Evergy says Northland hit hard in Tuesday storm, around-the-clock restoration underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Of its service area, Evergy said the Northland was the hardest hit in Tuesday's storm.

More than 62,000 customers lost power after winds reached up to 80 miles per hour, according to Evergy.

Power was restored to more than 90% of customers who lost power by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Just east of the intersection at North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Englewood Road, Bob Pelum's 2.25-acre property took a hit.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Bob Pelum, a Northland resident.

“Nothing on the house but pretty much every single tree we had," he said.

With a utility pole down on his property, Pelum remained without power into Wednesday afternoon.

Evergy said Northland hardest hit in Tuesday storm, around-the-clock restoration underway

“The biggest thing out of it is nobody got hurt, property can be replaced," Pelum said.

Evergy said most power is expected to be back on by late Wednesday evening.

Restoration in Evergy's most-impacted areas is expected to be completed by midday Thursday, according to the utility company.

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