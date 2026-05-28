Families say Kansas City, Missouri, cemetery is in disarray as they struggle to find gravesites, owner

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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Families visiting Blue Ridge Lawn Memorial Gardens at 2640 Blue Ridge Boulevard say the historic cemetery has fallen into poor conditions — with overgrown weeds, buried headstones, missing plots and prepurchased plots that have already been taken — and no one can reach the owner.

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Kimberly Thomas said she had to use scissors to clear overgrown weeds from her brother's headstone during a recent visit.

"We almost overshot it and had to make sure this is where his grave was," Thomas said.

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"It looks like no one has taken care of it in a long time," Thomas continued.

Wilfred Watkins said families have been forced to bring their own tools to maintain the grounds.

"People bringing their own weed eaters, scissors, shovels…that's not right," Watkins said.

Regina Steward shared she has struggled to locate graves at the cemetery and has been trying to reach someone in charge for years.

"Disarray and no one's caring about it — grass growing up over everything. It's been horrible, it's been very rough," Steward said.

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"I mean I've been trying to get ahold of these people for three years, and I have not been able to get ahold of anyone," Steward explained.

A photo of Steward's mother that had been screwed onto her headstone was found broken several feet away.

"It was heartbreaking, heartbreaking," Steward said.

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Donna Garry discovered a headstone belonging to someone else had been placed on top of her family member's grave.

"All of this was under dirt and grass, this headstone was on top of my grandfather's headstone," Garry said.

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Watkins told KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis his uncle's headstone is missing entirely.

"My uncle's headstone is missing," Watkins said.

Yvonne Curren said the problems go beyond basic upkeep.

"No one can find their gravesite for their loved ones," Curren said.

She would like to see a plot map to further understand the historic cemetery.

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"It's okay if you have to clean off some, but when you come out with weed eaters, and you come out with shovels, that's serious," Curren said.

Abundis contacted the City of Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County to track down tax records, the Missouri Attorney General's Office about complaints, and researched state law on who is responsible for headstone maintenance — all in an effort to track down the owner.

The family who previously owned the cemetery has passed away, and one man is now attempting to maintain it. Calls to that individual went unanswered.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota called the owner, and the owner told him he is trying to sell the cemetery and has prospective buyers, but he is attempting to keep up with maintenance himself in the meantime.

Curren said families are still waiting for answers.

"Who's trying to buy it, when will we get this settled?" Curren said.

Thomas said the situation needs to change.

"They just need to do a better job," Thomas said.

Watkins explained the neglect dishonors those buried there and started a petition about the upkeep .

"My grandmother, she used to tell us always pay respect to the ones that have passed on," Watkins said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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