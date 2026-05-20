First Hand Foundation steps up to save free health screenings for 18,000 KC metro elementary students

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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A nonprofit is stepping in to save a free health screening program that serves 18,000 Kansas City metro elementary school students each year after Oracle abruptly cut its funding last month.

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First Hand Foundation will take over funding the student health screenings, which check children's vision, hearing, hearts, spines, dental health, height, weight and vital signs. The program serves students from preschool through fifth grade.

"The program will happen — the program will happen without a doubt," First Hand Foundation President Mollie Robinson said.

First Hand Foundation

First Hand Foundation

The program first launched in Cerner in 1995 as part of its charitable work, Oracle later took over funding.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis reached out to Oracle multiple times without response.

KSHB 41 News obtained an email sent to school partners:

“After many years of partnership and service, we are sharing that the School Health Screenings program, offered through the Oracle Health Foundation, will conclude during this 2025–2026 school year.



"It has been a privilege to provide comprehensive, head-to-toe health assessments for your students. We are deeply grateful to the schools, educators, nurses, and administrators who have welcomed our teams year after year and worked alongside us to support children’s health and well-being.



"While School Health Screenings will be ending, our commitment to children’s health continues. Families who participated in School Health Screenings may continue to apply for financial assistance for pediatric healthcare needs through our screenings pediatric grant program until May 31, 2026."

"When the program was cut, our first thought was, 'How can we continue this work?'" Robinson said.

The screenings reach students across the Kansas City metro area.

"We serve Belton, Grandview, Independence, KCPS, many charters, as far east as Fort Osage, Liberty, Lee's Summit School District," Robinson said.

First Hand Foundation uses free-and-reduced lunch rates to help determine which schools to prioritize.

Robinson said undetected health issues can directly affect a student's ability to learn. When children are in pain, or cannot hear or see their teacher, their academic performance can suffer.

"It's our jobs, right — to ensure children have medical care they need to meet their true academic potential," Robinson said.

In the Independence School District, the program was in all 20 elementary schools, according to Director of Health Services Lori Halsey.

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"We see things like heart murmurs or scoliosis, and when those things are identified early, we can do interventions that are less invasive, like braces instead of surgery," Halsey said.

Halsey described one student whose struggles in the classroom and social isolation were traced back to a hearing problem caught through the screenings.

"We had one student who, in particular, was struggling to hear, and isolating socially and struggling academically," Halsey said.

After the screenings identified the issue, the student received hearing aids.

"He was able to hear and be socially involved with his friends, and we saw academic success as well," Halsey said.

"The screenings they provide can catch needs between kids' regular checkups, and they help families who may not have resources for regular medical care that their children need," Sycamore Hills Elementary Principal Kevin Drinkard said.

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For students who need follow-up care and do not have insurance, First Hand Foundation will cover the cost.

"It's really hard for parents when a child needs glasses and it's $150 and a visit to the doctor," Robinson said.

For many students, the screenings are the only time they receive this type of health check.

"We are so excited for next school year and (to) have these services for our students," Halsey said.

First Hand Foundation is seeking $400,000 in additional funding to keep the program running.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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