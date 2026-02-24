Flights at MCI looking normal after days of nationwide delays

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

Snow along the East Coast is once again impacting flights out of Kansas City, but the situation at KCI is noticeably calmer today after days of turbulence in the air travel system.



A handful of flights were canceled again this morning, though nowhere near the disruptions seen earlier this week.

You may have seen the headlines that thousands of flights were expected to be canceled today - that still could be true if you’re heading east.

FlightAware’s “misery map” shows Boston and New York still digging out after a winter storm, while the death of a cartel leader following a military raid in Mexico delayed some flights from and into the country earlier this week.

The biggest hubs bore much of the pain, but travelers at KCI say the atmosphere now feels calm.



“Pretty calm. Not as packed as I thought it would be,” said traveler Cesar Camacho, who was headed to Washington, D.C., for a JROTC event. “We should not be taking any connecting flights to DC so we should be fine.”



Kelby Bannerman, a UMKC basketball player heading to her next game, said she’s optimistic her trip will go smoothly. “When we travel as college athletes we just get on the bus and then we go to the airport and then they put us on the flight ... We’re really excited - we have a game tomorrow,” she said.

After days of heavy cancellations and delays affecting airports across the country, Kansas City’s travelers appear to be moving through the terminal with far fewer headaches - a sign that air travel is beginning to normalize.

