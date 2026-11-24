KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Since the Kansas City Streetcar Riverfront stop opened in May, KC Current fans have spent the season making game day traditions.

On Tuesday, fans celebrated the Kansas City Current's 2026 NWSL Championship win along the Riverfront with a march to CPKC Stadium.

Many fans chose to take the streetcar to the celebration.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB MELISSA DIMMITT

“It’s kind of like tailgating — I mean, we’re not drinking on the streetcar — but we’re coming together as a community, riding down there," fan Melissa Dimmitt said as she rode the streetcar to the Riverfront.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup highlighted how the streetcar now fits into Kansas City's transportation plan for any large event.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB AARON LARIMER

“I think there was probably a little bit of pushback or negativity when it (streetcar) first started, but I’d say in the last four or five years it really picked up," said KC Current fan Aaron Larimer. "I think the World Cup was a big help for it."

KC Streetcar Authority executive director Tom Gerend said streetcar operations were boosted Tuesday to help KC Current fans make it to championship celebrations.

“Today we found a little bit hard time finding parking, probably because of the interest going down to the parade and rally," Larimer, who says he parks by the Country Club Plaza and rides to the Riverfront stop, said.

Gerend said tens of thousands of fans have taken the KC Streetcar to CPKC stadium for home games.

Several fans told KSHB 41 News on Tuesday, they take the streetcar anytime they're attending a KC Current game. They say the tradition was founded on both community and convenience.

“It’s limited parking down there, and parking is like $60, $70 per vehicle," Larimer said.

Dimmitt said she moved into an apartment along the streetcar line so she could use it more often.

"Now it goes down to the riverfront, that’s so dang cool," she said.

KC Current fan Emily Foreman said she lives five minutes south of the UMKC stop and said she takes the streetcar for large events.

“I rely on it a lot," she said. "If I ever go to T-Mobile or Power & Light for anything, I take the streetcar."

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