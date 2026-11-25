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Before it was the KC Current, it was FC Kansas City. That team played the first-ever game in NWSL history at Shawnee Mission North High School in 2013.

Melissa Dimmitt was one of the 6,000 people packed into the bleachers. That night, the crowd was rooting for FC Kansas City. That team left town in 2017 after winning championships in 2014 and 2015.

From a high school field to a world first: How the KC Current built a soccer home in Kansas City

The tide turned in 2021 when the Current brought women's soccer back. The team won the NWSL championship Saturday and held a celebratory march and rally with fans Tuesday.

"I've been here since 2013, since the team was FCKC, so this is a full circle moment for me, for the city, for these women," Dimmitt said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Melissa Dimmitt is a KC Current fan.

The Current opened the first stadium purpose-built for women's soccer in 2024.

"So hyped every time you're in there," Dimmitt said.

This year, the KC Streetcar started rolling to the riverfront to get fans to CPKC Stadium and the other developments the team is building.

"They've got to expand the stadium because they didn't build it big enough for how many fans want to come here, and that's awesome," KC Current fan Andrea Gardner said.

This fall, the Kansas City council approved $185 million in tax breaks to help the team build more: a parking garage, more seats in the stadium, and more apartments and restaurants along the river.

"I feel like we've got something really brewing here and a culture that's just only beginning to develop," Richard Harper, aka Teal Man, said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Richard "Teal Man" Harper celebrates the KC Current championship.

"To go from playing at a high school to the first pro women's stadium in the world, that's nuts," Dimmitt said.

Dimmitt wants to keep riding this train.

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