Goodwill lowers prices in Kansas City to stay competitive in growing thrift market

Goodwill has lowered prices across its Kansas City locations after making record profits, aiming to stay competitive in the region's booming secondhand market.

The price cuts went into effect around the beginning of 2026, targeting both value shoppers looking for deals and "treasure hunters" who resell items for profit.

"I'll say we believe a lot of the prices in the Kansas City market were just really too high," said Mark Kahrs, chief operating officer for MERS Goodwill.

The Kansas City secondhand market has become increasingly competitive, with shoppers having more options than ever before. Kahrs said the organization needed to adjust its pricing strategy to keep customers coming back.

"You almost want a customer to go, I could try to let this sit another week and see if it'll go cheaper, but I don't think it'll be here then," Kahrs said. "And I think ... some of the prices had gotten to the point they felt very comfortable just letting it wait a week... And I think part of our model is to start those prices a little lower."

Nicole Floistad, a regular thrift shopper, visits stores about once every two weeks and uses secondhand apps like Poshmark and Depop.

"Yeah, I think it would be the first thing I go to. I default to trying to find secondhand," Floistad said.

For many shoppers, thrifting has evolved beyond just saving money. The activity has gained cultural cachet, especially among younger consumers.

"So that's definitely the connotation growing up," Floistad said. "But then nowadays, it's so cool. And I love being able to say, 'Hey, I found this.'"

The pricing and discounting model changes are now in effect at all Kansas City-area Goodwill locations.

