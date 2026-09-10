‘It’s been a soap opera’: Missouri election leaders await clear guidance on November ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The battle over which congressional map Missouri should use in November’s general election has continued past what is typically the deadline for election leaders to finalize ballots.

The law election offices usually rely on says the deadline for courts to change ballots is eight weeks before an election. This year, that’s Sept. 8.

Battle over congressional maps continues

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, a group opposed to redistricting asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and help the state determine which district map the state should use.

“It’s been a soap opera, to be quite honest,” said Shawn Kieffer, a director at the Kansas City Election Board. “It’s like stay tuned for the next decision to be made.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Shawn Kieffer is a director at the Kansas City Election Board.

Last week, the Missouri Supreme Court told Secretary of State Denny Hoskins to use a congressional map from 2022. Yesterday, a federal judge forbade Hoskins from using any map other than the 2025 map created to help Republicans oust longtime Kansas City-based Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.

Redistricting battle goes to SCOTUS

Kieffer said his office is preparing and testing ballots for either eventuality. Under the 2022 map, his jurisdiction is completely within the 5th District. The 2022 map splits voters between the 4th, 5th, and 6th congressional districts.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Shawn Kieffer reviews a map of congressional districts.

He hopes the state or a judge gives them clarity sooner rather than later. Military families stationed overseas can begin voting Sept. 18.

“It is double the work. We’re going to do the ballots based on if it’s just the 5th District in play, and then another set of ballots for the 4th, 5th, and 6th,” Kieffer said. “No matter what’s decided, we’re at least somewhat ready to go.”

The Clay County Election Board said in a statement it is monitoring the courts and “once there is clear and final guidance, our office will move forward with appropriately tailoring our ballots.”

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