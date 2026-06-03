KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

—

Kansas City bars in select entertainment districts can apply for permits to serve until 5 a.m. during the World Cup, with the application deadline set for June 8.

The permits are valid from June 11 through July 19. Qualifying bars in the Plaza, Midtown, Downtown, River Market, and 18th and Vine districts are eligible to apply.

Blue Line Bar owner Steve Stegall is already preparing for the influx of international visitors heading to Kansas City this summer.

Kansas City bars can apply for extended hours ahead of World Cup this summer

He is swapping out lights, sprucing up his space, and making upgrades ahead of the crowds.

Stegall has been a vocal champion of the new rules and believes the demand for late-night spots will be far bigger than city officials expect.

"I mean this is going to be a beautiful historical moment and we need to treat it as such. This is a huge two hours. This is where you get all your liquor costs. I mean when you talk financials, this is your biggest time," Stegall said.

To qualify, a bar must submit a completed application, hold a current liquor license in good standing, and provide a security plan for approval by the city and police.

The deadline to apply is June 8 at 5 p.m., with extended hours kicking in June 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—