Kansas City bride goes viral after getting summoned for jury duty on her wedding day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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A Kansas City bride is going viral after receiving a jury duty summons for her wedding day.

Katrina Badowski is set to get married in Italy this Monday — a long way from the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

"Our first date was on a Monday, we got engaged on a Monday," Badowski said.

Al Miller/KSHB Katrina Badowski outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

But the Monday she had been planning for came with an unexpected twist: a jury summons for the same date.

"My jaw physically dropped like a cartoon. I was so shocked to see that date," Badowski said.

Al Miller/KSHB A jury summons from Wyandotte County.

Badowski posted about her predicament on social media, and the response was overwhelming. Her video has racked up more than 1 million views on both Instagram and TikTok, along with hundreds of comments from people who have found themselves in similar situations.

"One of my girlfriends wrote, 'I got jury duty for the day I gave birth,'" Badowski said.

Al Miller/KSHB Katrina Badowski shows a reporter her social media post that's gone viral.

Fortunately, the court excused her from service. There is a deferral application and process on the court's website.

Badowski said she actually wants to serve on a jury someday.

"I'm hoping my jury duty dreams come true some time in the future," she said.

For now, she is focused on her dream wedding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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