Kansas City considers allowing bars to stay open until 5 a.m. during World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Kansas City's city council is set to vote today on an ordinance that would allow certain bars to stay open until 5 a.m. during the FIFA World Cup, as the city prepares for nearly half a million visitors beginning next month.

Kansas City to vote on 23-hour alcohol sales

Under the proposal, all bars could stay open until 3 a.m. If a bar wants the additional two hours until 5 a.m., it would need to submit a security plan and be located in one of the city's five entertainment districts - the Plaza, Westport, Downtown/Midtown, River Market, and 18th & Vine.

The plan reverses last week's talk about banning late hours entirely.

The extended hours ordinance has sparked debate between residents concerned about public safety and bar owners eager to welcome the world.

Mariah Kettler, a downtown Kansas City resident, raised concerns about the strain on emergency services.

Grant Stephens Mariah Kettler, a downtown Kansas City resident

"We don't need emergency services clogged up by all of these instances that could've been prevented by restricting hours," Kettler said.

Buddy Lahl, CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association, made the case for Kansas City rolling out the welcome mat.

Grant Stephens CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association

"We're the smallest host city. We want to be the most welcoming host city. When this is all over we want 'you should've went to Kansas City.' That was the best place to watch the games," Lahl said.

If the council approves the ordinance today, the extended hours would run from June 11 through July 19, covering the entire World Cup run.

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